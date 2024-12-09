New Next Gen Agriculture Mentorship Program Cohort Announced

CANADA, December 9 - Released on December 9, 2024

The mentee and mentor pairing for the Saskatchewan Next Gen Agriculture Mentorship Program Cohort Six was announced today in Regina.

This 18-month experience creates leadership development opportunities for mentees and allows them to increase their involvement in decisions affecting the agriculture industry.

"Young people are the future of Canadian agriculture, and it is so important that they have the chance to learn from those with a bit more experience in the field," Federal Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Lawrence MacAulay said. "I have no doubt that these kinds of close partnerships will strengthen not only their careers, but also the sector here in Saskatchewan."

"The Next Gen Agriculture Mentorship Program is like no other in the agriculture industry," Agriculture Minister Daryl Harrison said. "This is a unique opportunity for young people to get hands-on experience in numerous areas, giving them the best tools to succeed in their careers. I want to thank industry leaders for their support and for offering to participate in the program as mentors."

Mentees gain skills and knowledge in the areas of governance, agriculture advocacy, policy development, public speaking, strategic planning, consensus building, media management, verbal and written communications and financial management.

"As we welcome Cohort Six into the Next Gen Agriculture Mentorship Program, CWA continues its commitment to nurturing the next generation of agricultural leaders," Canadian Western Agribition CEO Shaun Kindopp said. "This program plays a pivotal role in fostering innovation, leadership, and collaboration within the industry. We are excited to watch these talented individuals grow and contribute to the future of agriculture."

This year's mentees and mentors are:

Morgan Lehmann, paired with Scott Wright;

Emmersen Close, paired with Gordon Roger;

Casey Bradford, paired with Breeanne Kelln;

Emma Syroteuk, paired with Adrienne Hanson;

Karter Kattler, paired with Kris Babbings;

Hannah Eckstein, paired with Kara Annand;

Raeanne Pettifer, paired with Jean Clavelle; and

Paige Freitag, paired with John and Deanne Chuiko.

The Next Gen Agriculture Mentorship Program is funded by the Sustainable Canadian Agriculture Partnership (Sustainable CAP). Sustainable CAP is a five year (2023-2028), $3.5 billion investment by federal/provincial and territorial governments to strengthen competitiveness, innovation, and resiliency of the agriculture, agri-food and agri-based products sector. This includes $1 billion in federal programs and activities and a $2.5 billion commitment that is cost-shared 60 per cent federally and 40 per cent provincially/territorially for programs that are designed and delivered by provinces and territories.

Mentees are selected by the Canadian Western Agribition Advisory Committee. The applicant's submission, reference letters and interviews are considered. Applicants need to have clear leadership goals and objectives and exhibit strong leadership potential. Preference is given to those without access to other leadership development opportunities or programs.

