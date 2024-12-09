Hospitals’ Unwavering Work and Commitment to Advance Health in America

Each and every hospital and health system across the country has powerful and inspiring stories of hope, healing and health to tell.

That’s because the people working at America’s hospitals are always there, providing 24/7 lifesaving and emergency care to every person who comes through their doors. They deliver world-class, convenient and accessible care to keep patients healthy and partner with communities to address the social drivers of health.

Miracles happen every day in our hospitals and in our communities because of the amazing work and dedication of health care teams and community partners.

This year, while serving as chair of the AHA Board of Trustees, I’ve had the privilege to travel across the nation and talk with many hospital and health system leaders who are advancing health for patients and communities through research, innovation and just plain roll-up-your-sleeves hard work. Their stories are inspiring, heartening and motivating.

At the same time, we know that our health care system and our country continue to face many challenges. The costs of labor, drugs and supplies continue to strain resources at many hospitals and health systems. Ongoing workforce shortages persist, and reimbursements from Medicare and Medicaid don’t cover the costs of providing care. Excessive regulatory requirements and actions by commercial insurance companies make it harder for providers to deliver necessary, convenient and coordinated care to patients.

We have made progress on many of these issues this year — see the AHA’s 2024 Value of Membership report for some highlights. But we also know that there is much more work to do on these issues, and many more, in 2025 and beyond.

It has been an honor serving as AHA board chair this year, and I appreciate the trust you’ve placed in me in this leadership role. As I pass the torch, please join me in welcoming Tina Freese Decker, president and CEO of Corewell Health, as the 2025 chair. Tina is a strong and inspiring leader, and I look forward to supporting her in the year ahead.

Sir Winston Churchill said, “Healthy citizens are the greatest asset any country can have.” Hospitals and health systems across the U.S. are vital to ensuring the health and well-being of individuals, families and communities. In an ever-changing landscape, our collective commitment to advance health in America is unwavering. Our stories are America’s stories of hope, healing and health that happen every hour of every day at every hospital and health system. As 2024 draws to a close, we can be proud of the work we do to honor our legacy and inspire our future.