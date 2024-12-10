Little River Band to Celebrate 50 years with ‘Happy Anniversary Tour’ and new album

Little River Band's 50th Anniversary Tour Compilation Artwork 2025 Little River Band with 50th Anniversary Logo Little River Band 50th Anniversary Logo

Little River Band has a lot to celebrate. They will be kicking off 50 years of touring in January 2025.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Little River Band has a lot to celebrate. They will be kicking off 50 years of touring in January 2025, starting with 5 festival shows in New Zealand. Their new album ‘ Window to the World ,’ has just dropped to all music streaming and download platforms and is available worldwide.Little River Band is best known for their mega hits like, “Cool Change,”“Take It Easy On Me,”“Reminiscing,”“Help is on its Way,” “Lonesome Loser,”“Man on your Mind,”“The Other Guy,”“The Night Owls,” Lady,” and “Happy Anniversary”. The band continues to tour approximately 90-100 shows yearly. This 50th Happy Anniversary Tour will be an even bigger celebration for them.Window to the WorldThe album features 14 brand new original songs penned and produced by LRB. The band’s signature harmony vocals are present in these new songs, as well as a few wonderful surprises.2025 Tour DatesSat, Jan 11 - QEll Christ Church, New ZealandSun, Jan 12 - Church Road Winery, Napier, New ZealandThu, Jan 16 - Bowl of Brooklands, New Plymouth, NZSat, Jan 18 - Tauranga and Wharepai Domains, Tauranga, NZSun, Jan 19 - ASB Showgrounds, Greenlane, New ZealandFri, Jan 24 - Silver Creek Event Center, New Buffalo, MISat, Jan 25 - Genesee Theatre, Waukegan, ILSat, Feb 1 - Golden Nugget Casino, Lake Charles, LAFri, Feb 7 - Music Box and Borgata, Atlantic City, NJSat, Feb 8 - Lynn Memorial Auditorium, Lynn, MAThu, Feb 13 - Capitol Theatre, Port Chester, NYSat, Feb 15 - Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair, Westbury, NYSun, Feb 16 - Wellmont Theater, Montclair, NYFri, Feb 21 - American Music Theatre, Lancaster, PASat, Feb 22 - State Theatre Center for the Arts, Easton, PASun, Feb 23 - College Street Music Hall, New Haven, CTWed, Feb 26 - Ocean Reef Cultural Center, Key Largo, FLSat, Mar 1 - Alabama Theatre, Myrtle Beach, SCFri, Mar 7 - The High Horse, Texas City, TXSat, Mar 8 - IP Casino, Biloxi, MSSat, Mar 15 - Pompano Beach Amphitheatre, Pompano Beach, FLWed, Mar 19 - Peabody Auditorium, Daytona Bch, FLThu, Mar 20 - Barbara B. Mann, Fort Myers, FLFri, Mar 21 - King Center for the Performing Arts, Melbourne, FLThu, Mar 27 - Florida Theatre, Jacksonville, FLSat, Mar 29 - The BayCare Sound, Clearwater, FLFri, Apr 4 - Island Resort and Casino, Harris, MISat, Apr 5 - Island Resort and Casino, Harris, MIThu, Apr 10 - The Plaza Theatre, El Paso, TXFri, Apr 11 - Kivi Auditorium, Albuquerque, NMSat, Apr 12 - United Wireless Arena, Dodge City, KSThu, Apr 17 - Buddy Holly Hall, Lubbock, TXFri, Apr 18 - Selena Auditorium, Corpus Christi, TXSat, Apr 19 - Shreveport Municipal Auditorium, Shreveport, LAFri, Apr 25 - Lucky Eagle Casino, Rochester, WASat, Apr 26 - Chinook Winds Casino, Lincoln City, ORFri, May 2 - Cache Creek Casino, Brooks, CASat, May 3 - Silver Legacy, Reno, NVFri, May 9 - Treasure Island Casino, Welch, MNThu, May 15 - Caesar’s Windsor, Windsor, ONSat, May 24 - Seven Feathers Casino, Canyonville, ORSun, Jun 1 - Granada Theater, Santa Barbara, CAThu, Jun 26 - Arlington Music Hall, Arlington, TXFri, Jun 27 - Hard Rock Casino, Tulsa, OKSat, Jul 5 - Cape Cod Melody Tent, Hyannis, MASun, Jul 6 - Indian Ranch, Webster, MAFri, Jul 25 - Batavia Downs, Batavia, NYSat, Jul 26 - Hampton Beach Casino, Hampton Bch, NHSun Jul 27 - Waterville Opera House, Waterville, MEFri, Aug 29 - Arcada Theatre, St Charles, ILSat, Aug 30 - Ho-Chunk Gaming, Baraboo, WIThu, Sep 4 - Peoria Civic Center Theater, Peoria, ILFri Sep 5 - Iroquois Amphitheater, Louisville, KYSat Sep 6 - Orion Amphitheater, Huntsville, ALFri, Sep 12 - Talking Stick Casino, Scottsdale, AZThu, Sep 18 - Bank Plus Amphitheater, Southaven, MSFri, Sep 19 - First Security Amphitheater, Little Rock, ARSat, Sep 20 - Lucky Star Amphitheater, El Reno, OKThu, Sep 25 - Azura Amphitheater, Bonner Springs, KSFri, Sep 26 - Capitol Federal Amphitheater, Andover, KSSat, Sep 27 - Pinewood Bowl Theater, Lincoln, NESat, Oct 18 - Harrah’s Casino, Cherokee, NCFri, Oct 24 - The Andiamo, Warren, MISat, Oct 25 - The Factory, Chesterfield, MOFri, Oct 31 - The Orleans, Las Vegas, NVSat, Nov 1 -The Orleans, Las Vegas, NVFri, Nov 7 - The Peppermill, Wendover, NVSat, Nov 22 - Medina Entertainment Center, Medina, MNAdditional tour dates will be available at their website with more dates being booked weekly. For more on LRB, visit their website and make sure to like them on Facebook.Suggested Social blast: @LittleRiverBand celebrates 50 years with HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TOUR

First Time

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.