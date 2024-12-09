InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Specialized Upper Body Fitness Tool for Exercisers of Any Age and Skill Level

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eric E. of Cypress, TX is the creator of the HoverFit, an exercise device designed to build upper body strength that can be used in a variety of settings, such as home gyms, fitness centers, gymnastic centers, and more. The device is comprised of a circular ring with padding in the inner portion for comfort, measuring approximately 10-inches total in diameter.Users put both ankles in the ring and strap down the padding. He or she then utilizes a percentage of their own weight to complete different types of exercise and fitness movements. There is a moving mechanism that keeps the device from becoming tangled and allows for free rotation and movement. The device can be hung from any suitable location above the user, offering convenient use in home gyms, public gyms, and more. The exercise tool helps build upper body strength through several different workouts that can be catered to user fitness levels and experience.As consumers continue to focus on health, fitness, and personal wellness, there is increasing demand for innovative exercise equipment that can effectively target upper body muscles. This demand spans a wide range of devices, from simple, low-tech tools to more advanced, connected fitness systems. Consumers looking for devices within this market are seeking exercise tools that strengthen the arms, shoulders, chest, back, and core.Equipment that allows for adjustable resistance or customization of workouts, such as adjustable dumbbells or machines with variable settings, is becoming more popular. These devices offer tailored workout experiences to users of different fitness levels. While these devices are useful, people may struggle to properly adjust the equipment to their fitness level. The HoverFit solves this issue by allowing the exerciser to utilize a percentage of their own body weight to complete various fitness routines. This innovative and versatile exercise product would significantly enhance any manufacturer’s product line.Eric was issued his Utility Patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his HoverFit product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the HoverFit can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com

