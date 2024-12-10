The Parker Avery Group Welcomes Chief Strategy Officer, Dan Wittner

Dan Wittner, Chief Strategy Officer

Leadership appointment strengthens client value proposition and firm’s consulting offerings

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Parker Avery Group, a leading retail and consumer goods consulting firm, is excited to announce the appointment of Dan Wittner as Chief Strategy Officer. Over the past two months, Dan has partnered with Parker Avery’s leadership team in an advisory capacity, contributing to a comprehensive review and update of the firm’s holistic strategy and positioning.With Wittner’s addition, Parker Avery will strategically refine and evolve its service offerings , ensuring continued relevance, competitiveness, and client value in the ever-changing retail landscape. Additionally, Wittner will take on a key role in business development and account leadership, supporting the firm’s growth initiatives.“We are thrilled to have Dan officially join Parker Avery,” said Robert Kaufman, CEO of The Parker Avery Group. “His strategic insights, deep retail experience, and passion for driving growth align perfectly with our vision for the future. With the addition of Dan to our leadership team, we look forward to expanding value to our clients and future opportunities.”Dan Wittner brings a wealth of retail expertise to Parker Avery. He has held leadership roles at Timberland and Wilson Sporting Goods and was the COO of One Door. He has also provided advisory services to several retail solution vendors and services firms.

