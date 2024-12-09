Johnstone Supply, G.W. Berkheimer, and Design Air Shine in BMOP Contest

Thermostat Recycling Corp. Danielle Myers

Thermostat Recycling Corp. Celebrates Dedication to Mercury-Containing Thermostat Recycling

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Thermostat Recycling Corp. (TRC) has announced this year's winners of the Banish Mercury Off the Planet (BMOP) contest: Johnstone Supply, G.W. Berkheimer, and Design Air.

In 2024, members of the Heating, Air-Conditioning & Refrigeration Distributors International (HARDI) collectively recycled 150 pounds of mercury from various sources. More than 300 branch locations participated by returning collection bins from May 1 to Oct. 31.

"We're thrilled to see such dedicated efforts from our partners in recovering mercury-containing thermostats. Their contributions are vital to safeguarding our environment," said Danielle Myers, Executive Director of TRC. "This is the 12th consecutive year that Johnstone Supply has earned recognition, underscoring their unwavering commitment to environmental responsibility."

This year, TRC marked its 26th anniversary, a milestone that highlights the persistent dedication to its mission. The winners were announced during the HARDI annual conference Dec. 7 to 10, in Atlanta, GA.

Distributor Winners:

• Johnstone Supply led with the highest overall mercury recycling at 37.7 pounds.

• G.W. Berkheimer achieved the highest average recycling rate at 10.7 pounds per location.

• Design Air attained the highest participation rate (among distributors with more than five locations) at 25%.

Top 3 Branches for Recycling:

• G.W. Berkheimer Co., Inc., Crown Point, IN - 4.64 pounds

• G.W. Berkheimer Co., Inc., Arlington Heights, IL - 4.19 pounds

• South Side Control Supply Co., Morton Grove, IL - 4.02 pounds

About Thermostat Recycling Corporation

Founded in 1998, Thermostat Recycling Corp. (TRC) is a nonprofit organization supported by 28 manufacturers who historically branded and sold mercury thermostats in the United States. TRC operates more than 3,600 collection sites nationwide and has successfully recovered over 3 million thermostats, containing 14 tons of mercury since its inception. TRC covers all expenses for transporting and properly disposing of mercury switch thermostats. To learn more about TRC, visit www.thermostat-recycle.org.

