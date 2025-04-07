New Data Reinforces the Case for Project Labor Agreements: A Smart Investment for Taxpayers, Workers, and Communities

Cyndie Williams

Data confirms Project Labor Agreements drive cost savings, boost competition, and deliver tangible benefits for workers, communities, and taxpayers

Project labor agreements are the fairest, most reliable, and most transparent approach to collective bargaining in the construction industry.” — Cyndie Williams, Executive Director, Carpenter Contractor Trust

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A growing body of research and decades of real-world results continue to affirm that Project Labor Agreements (PLAs) are not only a smart tool for construction management but a common-sense policy that delivers wins across the board — for taxpayers, contractors, workers, and local communities.

A recent Illinois study released by the Capital Development Board found that PLAs reduce costs and boost competition, debunking common myths. The data showed that PLA projects drew 14% more bids on average while also seeing increased participation by women-, veteran-, and minority-owned businesses. Similar findings in an Every Texan review noted that PLAs improve project efficiency, promote on-time and on-budget delivery, and create predictable workforce conditions that drive long-term success.

“These studies and researched facts verify what we have always maintained," said Cyndie Williams, Executive Director, Carpenter Contractor Trust. "Project labor agreements are the fairest, most reliable, and most transparent approach to collective bargaining in the construction industry."

Backing up these findings is the newly released Project Labor Agreement Facts 2024 toolkit by the National Alliance for Fair Contracting, a comprehensive national resource that provides hard evidence on how PLAs:

• Promote on-time, on-budget delivery: PLA-covered projects finish up to 19% faster and face fewer delays and cost overruns thanks to provisions banning work stoppages and ensuring access to skilled labor.

• Stabilize construction costs: Contrary to opponents' claims, peer-reviewed studies show no evidence that PLAs increase total project costs or reduce bid competitiveness. In fact, some PLA projects come in below engineer estimates.

• Combat labor shortages and strengthen workforce pipelines: PLAs promote the use of registered apprenticeship programs and ensure a steady supply of trained workers. Union contractors are 28% less likely to face skilled labor shortages and 33% less likely to experience worker turnover.

• Boost local hiring and equity: Many PLAs include goals or requirements for hiring local residents, women, veterans, and people of color. For example, Port of Seattle PLA projects achieved apprenticeship goals 23% more often and nearly doubled the representation of women apprentices compared with non-PLA projects.

• Improve safety and training outcomes: Union worksites have 34% fewer OSHA violations, and joint labor-management training programs lead to 31% fewer injuries and higher worker productivity.

• Support public budgets: Workers on PLA projects earn better wages, have stronger benefits, and contribute more in taxes — all while reducing reliance on government assistance programs.

Both public agencies and private corporations—including Apple, Intel, Disney, and Dominion Energy—have successfully used PLAs for public schools, highways, NFL stadiums, and multibillion-dollar energy projects.

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.