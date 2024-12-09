USS Iwo Jima certifies flight deck with Green Team integration

"During this at-sea period, we successfully completed numerous landings and takeoffs in collaboration with the Afloat Training Group to meet their certification requirements for flight deck operations," said Maj. Eric Scheibe. "We achieved a lot on the Marine side, and the Navy also accomplished their goals for the C-1 certification."

To achieve carrier qualification, each pilot must complete a specified number of landings—eight during the day and eight at night—for a total of 72 landings for the nine participating pilots. This rigorous training ensures that aviators are fully prepared for operational missions.

"Being able to operate alongside the Navy and understand their requirements helps us meet our own qualifications on the Marine side," said Scheibe. "This way, when we transition to work-ups, we're already ahead in pilot qualifications. The performance of this flight deck crew has been exceptional, surpassing my experiences with other crews at this same stage."

Marine from Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 223 worked closely with their Navy counterparts on the flight deck, gaining invaluable insights into ship operations. This collaboration is foundational for the many Marines expected to join Iwo Jima next year.

"This short underway provides our Marines with valuable experience on the ship without the high intensity of operational activities that we will face when we set sail across the Atlantic," said Gunnery Sgt. Stephen Hughson, assigned to VMA-223. "It allows them to move slowly and methodically, helping them understand how the ship operates and how to effectively integrate with the ship’s personnel."

As Iwo Jima prepares for its future missions, both the blue and green teams remain aware of the complexities of joint warfare integration.

"One of the biggest challenges we may face is the lack of experience on both the Marine aviation side and the flight deck crew," said Hughson. "It's essential to ensure effective communication between both teams so that we can work together seamlessly. Regardless of whether you're a Marine or Sailor, we all share the same mission and roles. Blue or green, it doesn’t matter because we are out here together, one team, one fight, we have one mission.”

Taking advantage of this underway experience before entering the integration phase will help minimize potential challenges.

“It is vital that this integration process goes smoothly so that each individual knows what their role is and how that role plays into mission success,” said Hughson. “To address the knowledge gap, we need to engage in substantial training so that our personnel are fully prepared for their responsibilities once on board."

Prior to the Marines joining Team Iwo Jima, airmen trained at Bogue Field near Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina. They observed and trained with VMA 223’s AV-8B Harriers while landing on a simulated LHD flight deck.

Marine Corps Auxiliary Landing Field Bogue provides expeditionary airfield support and contingency runway training capabilities for fixed-wing, rotary, and tiltrotor aircraft and ground support units.

“Cherry point and Bogue field was a great experience for the Iwo Jima team,” said Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Jason Morris, assigned to Iwo Jima. “We were able to gain invaluable training in preparation for our fixed wing certification giving us the ability to interact with our Marine counter parts allowing us to operate more efficiently this underway and in the future together.”

During their training, airmen participated in classroom sessions where they engaged with pilots who would later land on Iwo Jima's flight deck.

“After the classroom training, we received hands-on training and our blue shirts were able to observe the Marines procedures in chalking and chaining the Harriers so that when we got underway, we were able to conduct the procedures ourselves ultimately leading to us certifying for flight operations,” said Morris.

Over the two-day evolution, the Air Department executed 32 fixed-wing evolutions, alongside 59 helicopter evolutions and 22 tilt-rotor evolutions throughout the overall underway.

“My shirts on the flight deck have been working hard and they've been waiting a long time to get to perform and do their job. It has been a long time coming and to get material readiness of the flight deck up to where it needs to be in order to do this evolution,” said Cmdr. Todd Trago, USS Iwo Jima’s air boss. “They've been studying, they’ve been practicing, and they’ve been drilling day in and day out in preparation for it. They were just itching to get out on the flight deck. And I think it speaks volumes to them because the ship saw the weather conditions. It was freezing cold—in the 30s with sustained winds over 30 plus knots over the flight deck… it was impressive to see them operate and do it safely.”

Together, the blue and green teams achieved a crucial milestone in aviation warfare operations.

"Overall, it was a great experience with effective integration during this phase of our deployment work-ups,” said Scheibe. “The C-1 certification for the flight deck crew and the air shop was crucial, as it allows us to advance further in our training."