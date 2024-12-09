USS Arleigh Burke returns home after 4-month patrol

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51) returned home Dec. 7 after a four-month patrol, its fifth since shifting homeport to Rota.

Arleigh Burke departed Rota, Spain Aug. 15 on patrol in support of regional Allies and partners, and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. The ship began its patrol transiting east through the Strait of Gibraltar.

“Arleigh Burke Sailors continuously amaze me with their hard work and dedication, no matter the challenges thrown their way,” said Cmdr. Tyrchra Bowman, the ship’s commanding officer. “I could not have asked for a better crew, and I am immensely grateful for having the opportunity to command America’s Lead Destroyer.”

Burke’s patrol included many significant milestones, including deterrence operations in the eastern Mediterranean Sea; numerous gunshoot qualifications utilizing the MK 15 - Phalanx Close-In Weapon System (CIWS), the MK 38 25 mm machine gun system (MGS), and the 5-inch (127 mm)/54-caliber (Mk 45) lightweight gun; the pinning of eight new Chief Petty Officers; and a visit by Italian Navy Rear Admiral Andrea Petroni, Commander of Second Naval Division and Commander of Italian Maritime Forces, along with crew members of the Italian frigate Luigi Rizzo (F 595) for a passenger exchange; and seven underway replenishments, 11 flight quarters, and 14 small boat operations.

Arleigh Burke closed out its fifth patrol by joining the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group to serve as Air and Missile Defense Commander while the strike group transited to the Mediterranean Sea. The ship then returned to Rota, where the crew was welcomed by friends, family, and volunteers from the USO on Dec. 7, 2024 after 115 days away from home and 22,450 miles traveled.

Commander, U.S. Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with Allied and interagency partners to advance U.S. national interests, security and stability in Europe and Africa.