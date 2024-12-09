President Biden’s Investing in America Agenda Supports $65 Million Investment to Fulfill Indian Water Rights Settlements

Date: Monday, December 9, 2024

Contact: Interior_Press@ios.doi.gov

WASHINGTON — The Department of the Interior today announced more than $65 million investment through President Biden’s Investing in America agenda to continue fulfilling settlements of Indian water rights claims with funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The funding will support major water projects across the West to secure reliable water supplies for Tribes.

The President’s Investing in America agenda has deployed record investments to provide affordable high-speed internet, safer roads and bridges, modern wastewater and sanitations systems, clean drinking water, reliable and affordable electricity, good paying jobs and economic development in every Tribal community. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law alone invests more than $13 billion directly in Tribal communities across the country. This includes $2.5 billion to implement the Indian Water Rights Settlement Completion Fund (Completion Fund), which is helping deliver long-promised water resources to Tribes. The allocation announced today will fully exhaust the $2.5 billion provided through the Completion Fund.

"Today, the Interior Department has upheld our trust responsibilities through President Biden’s Investing in America Agenda and ensured that Tribal communities will receive the water resources they were long promised,” said Secretary Deb Haaland, who made the announcement in remarks at the 2024 White House Tribal Nations Summit. “Reliable water is crucial to ensuring the health, safety and empowerment of Indigenous communities. I am grateful that Tribes, some of whom have been waiting for this funding for decades, are finally getting the resources they are owed. I hope that future Congresses continue to recognize the importance of delivering on these long overdue commitments.”

Indian water rights are vested property rights for which the United States has a trust responsibility to Tribal Nations. Federal policy supports the resolution of disputes regarding Indian water rights through negotiated settlements. Settlement of Indian water rights disputes breaks down barriers and helps create conditions that improve water resources management by providing certainty as to the rights of all water users who are parties to the disputes.

Prior to the signing of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, many Indian Water Rights settlements remained underfunded. The funding included in the law aligns with the President’s commitment to ensure the federal government honors its commitment to Tribal Nations and Indigenous communities. The Department will allocate nearly $65.9 million from the Law for settlements that were enacted prior to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s execution.

The following settlements will receive funding from today’s announcement:

Settlement FY 2025 Allocation Ak-Chin Indian Water Community Rights Act $25,000,000 Crow Tribe Water Rights Settlement $6,520,000 Southern Arizona Water Rights Settlement - Farm Extension $9,000,000 Gila River Indian Community-Pima Maricopa Irrigation Project $7,731,000 Nez Perce Settlement $6,000,000 San Carlos Apache Tribe - Distribution System $5,500,000 Animas-La Plata Project (Colorado Ute) $3,300,000 Navajo-Gallup O&M $2,500,000 San Carlos Irrigation Project Rehab $300,000 FY 2025 Allocation $65,851,000

