Vermonters Asked to Report Surface Water Withdrawals in January 2025

Montpelier, Vt. – As the year comes to a close, the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is seeking annual reports on surface water withdrawals. Under Act 135 of 2022, any person withdrawing surface water must file an annual report with DEC by January 15, 2025. The purpose of Act 135 is to collect baseline data on the use of surface waters such as rivers, streams, brooks, creeks, lakes, ponds, and reservoirs.

Anyone who withdraws 10,000 gallons or more of surface water within 24 hours – or 150,000 gallons or more over 30 days – is required to fill out an online form to register and report their withdrawal.

“Surface waters are critical not only for our drinking water, recreation, and industrial uses, but also for wildlife habitat and water quality,” said DEC Commissioner Jason Batchelder. “Using annual reports, we can track water usage across the state and ensure there is enough water available.”

Those who withdraw surface water for farming uses like irrigation or livestock watering must report to the Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food and Markets. Vermonters do not need to report usage for some surface water withdrawals, such as those used for public emergencies or to suppress fire.

“Streams and other surface waters can transform and have major impacts after high or low water flow events,” said Supervising River Ecologist Jeff Crocker. “These events can degrade recreation, wildlife habitat, water quality, and other uses.”

DEC offers resources and technical assistance and can help answer any questions about Act 135 or streamflow protection.

