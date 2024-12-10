SGS Crafts Comprehensive Set of Climate Action Services

Robust services unveiled as part of SGS’s IMPACT NOW for sustainability suite

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SGS has united its industry-leading testing, inspection and certification experience with over three decades of sustainability governance to create a robust set of climate action services under its new IMPACT NOW for sustainability suite.Climate change is impacting everything and everywhere, from the environment and economies to human health and security. According to the World Meteorological Organization, 2024 is on track to be the hottest year on record. All organizations can take meaningful and cost-effective climate action now.Whether businesses aim to reduce their carbon footprint, optimize digital emissions, implement an environmental management system, support workers’ communities or comply with industry-specific standards, SGS’s new Climate pillar has a range of services, including:Greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions:• GHG emissions consulting• Science Based Target initiative (SBTi) target setup• Carbon footprint verification (corporate, product and facility)• Offset and removal project validation and verification• Carbon neutrality claim verification• EU/UK Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) compliance• Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) guidanceEnergy transition:• Asset decarbonization – management systems certification, energy audits and verification of savings• Renewable energy CAPEX/OPEX assurance• New fuels – testing and certification• EV battery testing – power conversion systems (PCS) for energy storageGéraldine Picaud, CEO of SGS, expressed enthusiasm on the launch of the Climate pillar:“After months of planning, we are thrilled to unveil the Climate pillar within our IMPACT NOW for sustainability portfolio. This new offering combines proven services with innovative solutions to address today’s critical climate challenges."“We’re here to support efforts to reduce carbon footprints, verify emissions reductions, ensure regulatory compliance and facilitate transitions to cleaner energy.”As sustainability is a complex and rapidly evolving area, SGS hears organizations’ concerns on a daily basis. Its experts worldwide, equipped with 30-plus years of sustainability leadership, are ready to move businesses from complexity to clarity, and from advice to transparent and meaningful action.IMPACT NOW is more than just a concept. It’s SGS’s commitment to addressing the triple planetary crisis of climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution and waste. Embedding sustainability into every action and service it provides, SGS aims to contribute positively to society and achieve a nature-positive and pollution-free world.SGS’s IMPACT NOW on Climate services are constantly evolving to meet new issues.About SGSSGS is the world’s leading Testing, Inspection and Certification company. We operate a network of over 2,700 laboratories and business facilities across 119 countries, supported by a team of 99,250 dedicated professionals. With over 145 years of service excellence, we combine the precision and accuracy that define Swiss companies to help organizations achieve the highest standards of quality, safety and compliance.Our brand promise – when you need to be sure – underscores our commitment to trust, integrity and sustainability, enabling businesses to thrive with confidence. We proudly deliver our expert services through the SGS name and trusted specialized brands, including Brightsight, Bluesign, Maine Pointe and Nutrasource.SGS is publicly traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol SGSN (ISIN CH0002497458, Reuters SGSN.S, Bloomberg SGSN:SW).For further information, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.