USSI Global, Sinclair Broadcast and Eutelsat Show Power of OneWeb LEO Network for News Production

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Company representatives to share details from three trials that prove benefits of Eutelsat OneWeb’s LEO communications network for local news gathering across costs, reliability, vehicle integration, and ease of use.USSI Global and Sinclair Broadcast Group are collaborating to field trial the powerful benefits that Eutelsat Group’s Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite connectivity offers for the demanding live, local news production workflow.These successful ongoing trials highlight real-world examples of how local news teams at three Sinclair-owned TV stations in Washington D.C.; Columbus, Ohio; and Las Vegas, Nevada, leverage Eutelsat’s OneWeb LEO satellite constellation for reliable, real-time news gathering from the acquisition point to their desired production facilities. USSI Global supports logistics, installation and interconnect to the Eutelsat OneWeb LEO network through their full end-to-end managed services.The entire ecosystem ensures reliable delivery of live news content from the acquisition point to the broadcaster’s production studio with very low latency, offering broadcasters and their local news production teams an affordable alternative to microwave links and bonded cellular technologies. The service can also be added to existing contribution technologies for additional bandwidth and/or redundancy.Sinclair utilizes a low-profile, flat-panel user terminal to establish the interconnect to the LEO network. USSI Global provides mounts to securely affix these user terminals to newsgathering vehicles, or the terminals can operate remotely to improve access to news events. The compact and portability of the user terminals combined with USSI Global’s interconnect ensures that the entire service is quick to deploy as a primary or redundant live link with exceptional stability.“USSI Global is enthusiastic about its partnership with Sinclair and Eutelsat Group for this trial as we are well-equipped to provide this service due to its robust presence in North America. We hope this cutting-edge approach to live news production will provide a strategic advantage to the broadcast community,” said Anthony Morelli, CEO and President, USSI Global.“As part of the continuing mission to reduce the costs of live news production without sacrifice to quality standards, we are leveraging a new way to deliver live coverage that can be a primary means of transmission or a complement to cellular options and reduce the need for expensive SNG and ENG vehicles,” said Ernie Ensign, AVP, News Technology and Operations."At Eutelsat Group, we are committed to empowering customers with seamless, high-quality connectivity, anywhere in the world. Our OneWeb LEO network delivers global coverage, ensuring reliable, real-time content contribution.” J. Ignacio González-Nuñez, RVP, Americas & MENA, Sales Video Business. “With a low-latency, IP-based solution that is plug-and-play, we provide broadcasters with the flexibility to enhance their live production workflows—whether as a primary transmission path or a seamless complement to existing technologies. This is the future of live news gathering: agile, cost-effective, and always connected."Representatives from all three companies close to the trial will be at NAB Show 2025 (April 6-9) and available to meet at Eutelsat’s West Hal booth (W3614) on Las Vegas Convention Center. Email info@ussiglobal.com to schedule a meeting at NAB.###About Eutelsat GroupEutelsat Group is a global leader in satellite communications, delivering connectivity and broadcast services worldwide. The Group was formed through the combination of the Company and OneWeb in 2023, becoming the first fully integrated GEO-LEO satellite operator with a fleet of 35 Geostationary satellites and a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellation of more than 600 satellites. The Group addresses the needs of customers in four key verticals of Video, where it distributes more than 6,500 television channels, and the high-growth connectivity markets of Mobile Connectivity, Fixed Connectivity, and Government Services. Eutelsat Group’s unique suite of in-orbit assets enables it to deliver integrated solutions to meet the needs of global customers. The Company is headquartered in Paris and the Eutelsat Group employs more than 1,700 people across more than 50 countries. The Group is committed to delivering safe, resilient, and environmentally sustainable connectivity to help bridge the digital divide. The Company is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL) and the London Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL). Find out more at: www.eutelsat.com About SinclairSinclair, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets affiliated with all the major broadcast networks; and owns Tennis Channel and multicast networks Comet, CHARGE!, TBD/ROAR, and The Nest. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and the nation’s largest streaming aggregator of local news content, NewsON. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net About USSI GlobalUSSI Global has provided high-quality, customized network and digital media solutions around the globe for more than 35 years. As part of our turnkey project management initiatives, USSI Global recruits and manages a specialized network of local partners and employees to fulfill every project phase and customer need, from initial site planning through to systems integration, commissioning and post-sales support. Front and back-office services including a global network of field engineers and service providers, and a 24/7 call center to manage warehousing, logistics and repairs. Our proven history of managing technically challenging and time-critical projects has resulted in USSI Global’s excellent reputation with customers operating in three core industries: Broadcast, Digital Signage, and Electronic Business and Consumer Solutions. Visit www.ussiglobal.com for more information.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.