The Miskimon Brothers Release Heartfelt Music For Families - 'Shenandoah Sunrise'

Beloved American Rock Duo, The Miskimon Brothers, Release Music Video for “Shenandoah Sunrise” – Heartfelt Musical Journey In Nature For Families

We strove for that home-movie feel - that brings families together. I think millions of people will recognize these places, instantly resonate, and in their minds, replace our family with their own.” — Tim Miskimon, The Miskimon Brothers, American band

DUNDALK, MD, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beloved rock duo, The Miskimon Brothers, have just released their long-awaited music video for “Shenandoah Sunrise", a visually heartfelt and emotionally resonant single off their latest album. “Shenandoah Sunrise” is a country-tinged album which showcases the brothers' evolution as musicians and reflects their unique blending of country, Americana, and early rock influences.

Shenandoah Sunrise

The new music video takes viewers on a scenic journey through the iconic landscapes of Virginia and West Virginia, showcasing the beauty and tranquility of the Shenandoah Valley region while highlighting deep familial ties that inspired the song. The video’s timeless and homemade feel, punctuated by stunning 4K footage, features personal moments of Tim and Mark Miskimon, along with their families, capturing a genuine sense of nostalgia and a deep connection to the land that has been part of their and others’ family history for decades.

A Journey of Love and Legacy

Tim Miskimon, one half of the duo, shared that the inspiration for the new video came from their trips to the Shenandoah Valley. “For years we’ve made family trips to Skyline Drive and Harper’s Ferry, always taking along cameras,” Tim explained. “It was something that had been on my mind for a long time — creating a music video that reflects those memories. When we recorded the song, I knew I wanted those visuals to match the message of the song.”

Tim also noted that the journey of creating this music video was personally enriching. “The footage came from countless trips, with my wife Karen, our children, and the grandkids. The last sunrise shot in Harper’s Ferry on October 12, 2024, was the very one I’d been waiting for. That sunrise gave the video that special feel I had envisioned all along,” he said.

While the video offers a stunning visual tribute to the Shenandoah Valley and the Miskimon family’s deep ties to the region, it also reflects the universal experience of family, connection forged by spending time together, and the passage of time. Filmed over several months, the music video captures the full essence of the song’s lyrics, with breathtaking sunrise shots, sweeping mountain vistas, and intimate family moments. “We strove for that home-movie feel that brings families together. I think millions of people will recognize these places, instantly resonate, and in their minds, replace our family with their own.”

About The Miskimon Brothers

Formed in Dundalk, MD, the Miskimon Brothers have been creating music that blends a wide range of influences, from classic rock and British 60s/70s rock to country, blues, and Americana. Over the years, their sound has evolved, drawing from an eclectic mix of genres, but always maintaining a strong and distinctive signature identity. With each album, the brothers aim to surprise and delight their listeners by offering a variety of new sounds and musical textures. As the brothers explained, “We’re constantly changing things around to keep it fresh. If we get bored with our music, fans would too.” This album includes lush instrumentation with pedal steel, mandolin, brass, strings and more, all enhancing the songwriting and delivering the next chapter in music from The Miskimon Brothers.

Where to Watch and Connect

Viewers can watch “Shenandoah Sunrise" on The Miskimon Brothers' YouTube Channel, https://www.youtube.com/@MiskimonBrothers and on streaming channels: OKTV - Germany / The Chubb Show -NC, OTEL MUSIC VIDEOS – ROKU, ‘My Music Video Channel’ / Saorsa TV Network -ROKU, Music Video TV - Premium Artists Channel -ROKU and Amazon Fire, Mary Parker Outreach - Gutter Free TV Network – Gutter Free TVB Unplugged - ROKU, Apple TV, and Google TV, OUR MIC TV Channel – ROKU, Amazon Fire, Google TV, Android TV – worldwide, IGMP TV - ROKU - Apple - Amazon fire, as well as on The California Music Channel - CMC TV App and online, and available via The WEMIX - European Market - Music Video Pool.

The Shenandoah Sunrise video is also available on the Miskimon Brothers' official website and across their social media channels including Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MiskimonBrothers. Fans can also follow their journey through music on streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Amazing Radio, as well as purchase CDs and other merchandise through their website: www.miskimonbrothersmusic.com.

About The Miskimon Brothers’ Music

The Miskimon Brothers’ musical journey is rooted in a passion for rock and roll, country, and Americana. Tim and Mark Miskimon have drawn inspiration from a vast array of iconic artists, from Elvis Presley and The Beatles to Johnny Cash and Glen Campbell. Their music continues to evolve, blending genres and creating a sound that feels both familiar and fresh.

Looking ahead, the Miskimon Brothers are focused on new releases. “We have so many songs that we have written and also recorded, and we hope to hit the road for some live shows soon. It’s hard with so many venues closing down, but we’re determined to keep playing and creating music,” Tim added. For now, fans can enjoy “Shenandoah Sunrise,” a beautiful snapshot of the brothers’ journey, both musical and personal.

Shenandoah Sunrise Official Video - Miskimon Brothers

