Women Over Dinner Hosts First Ever Event at Taconic Correctional Facility

Breaking Barriers: Women Over Dinner Hosts Transformative Event Inside NY Correctional Facility, Empowering Incarcerated Women Through Connection and Dialogue

Our mission has always been to create spaces where women can speak freely and find strength in their shared experiences” — Nicole Daedone

BEDFORD HILLS, NY, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Women Over Dinner (WOD) will host a transformative dinner at Taconic Correctional Facility, marking the organization’s first event inside a women’s prison. This groundbreaking evening will bring together 70 incarcerated women for an experience centered on connection, nourishment, and empowering dialogue.

Since its founding, Women Over Dinner has hosted over 100 dinners across 41 cities in 7 countries, creating inclusive spaces for women to explore themes of desire, power, and shared humanity. By extending its reach to correctional facilities, WOD aims to honor the humanity of all women and foster transformative conversations that transcend circumstances.

“Our mission has always been to create spaces where women can speak freely and find strength in their shared experiences,” said Nicole Daedone, Founder of Women Over Dinner. “This event at Taconic Correctional Facility is a profound extension of that mission—honoring the humanity of incarcerated women and fostering meaningful connections.”

Nicole Daedone and Dr. Topeka K. Sam, founder and CEO of The Ladies of Hope Ministries (The LOHM), will co-host the dinner. Attendees will engage with curated, thought-provoking questions designed to spark conversations about womanhood, resilience, and hope.

“Hosting this event in a correctional facility sends a powerful message of inclusion and healing,” said Dr. Sam, a dedicated advocate for justice-impacted women. “These conversations have the potential to change lives by fostering understanding and connection where they are most needed.”

Guests will share a three-course meal at intimate tables of eight, each facilitated by trained moderators. Catering will be provided by Just Soul Catering, a non-profit owned and operated by formerly incarcerated individuals, reinforcing the event’s commitment to empowering justice-impacted communities.

The evening will be recorded and later broadcast to over 2,000 prisons nationwide through partnerships with prison tablet providers and the Unconditional Freedom Project, WOD’s sister initiative focused on prison reform.

“This collaboration exemplifies the importance of seeing beyond physical barriers and finding shared humanity,” said Caryn Roth, Executive Director of Unconditional Freedom. “It’s an honor to contribute to an event that uplifts and nourishes women, both literally and figuratively.”

About Women Over Dinner

Women Over Dinner is a global initiative fostering meaningful connections and dialogue among women through curated discussions and nourishing meals. With over 100 events hosted in 41 cities across 7 countries, WOD empowers women to explore the intersection of desire, power, and shared humanity.

About Unconditional Freedom

Unconditional Freedom is a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing healing and flourishing in marginalized communities. Its signature project, the Unconditional Freedom Project, transforms prisons into environments of self-reflection, growth, and healing.

About The Ladies of Hope Ministries (The LOHM)

The LOHM is a non-profit committed to ending poverty and incarceration for women and girls through housing, advocacy, and leadership programs. Its mission is to empower justice-impacted women to rebuild their lives and drive change in their communities.

About Just Soul Catering

Just Soul Catering is a non-profit catering company run by formerly incarcerated individuals. The organization provides high-quality food while supporting personal and professional reintegration for its staff.

WOD offers appreciation to its sponsors for the evening: Chanel, Petite Plume, Salon 804, The LOHM, TKS Ventures LLC, LA Sweets,Habakkuk's Vision, Piropo Flowers and all of the individual donors who made this possible.

For more information, visit www.womenoverdinner.org.

