PhD: Informing evidence-based perspectives and scenarios on past, present and future landscapes in North Yorkshire

About the project

North Yorkshire’s moorlands are shaped by their history of human use and associated social-ecological systems. Demand for medieval wool sustained rough grazing for moor sheep, while recently, grazing and heather burning for grouse shooting were preferred to woodland regeneration. Now, many view sheep farming and grouse moors as part of their cultural heritage while others value the open landscapes of the North York Moors. Increasing pressure for woodland regeneration and peatland restoration to increase carbon storage and improve flood defences is leading to significant tree planting or rewetting in these landscapes. The conflicting perceptions of these landscapes mean that evidence-based and participatory processes are urgently needed to inform decisions regarding future landscape character, including relative proportions of open versus wooded landscapes.

The successful candidate will be based in the Leverhulme Centre for Anthropocene Biodiversity (LCAB)﻿ .

LCAB provides opportunities to interact with students and researchers across departments and institutions, and will offer additional training as required.

Further information about postgraduate research at the University of York can be found on the university’s webpages﻿ .

Who you are

You will have knowledge of either landscape archaeology/history or palaeoecology, as well as an understanding of ecosystem services, values of nature, participatory scenario planning and stakeholder engagement.

During the project, you will:

Use existing palaeoecological records to reconstruct historic changes in vegetation composition linked to periods of social-ecological and environmental change.

Analyze records of high resolution change based on plant macrofossils from peat bogs.

Consider how attitudes to landscape have influenced recent decision making in the North York Moors.

Construct scenarios of changing landscape composition and associated values and functions through participatory engagement with stakeholders.

Explore how information on long-term change in landscapes influences preference and prioritisation of ecosystem values and functions.

Entry requirements

Students with, or expecting to gain, at least an Upper Second Class Honours degree, or equivalent, are invited to apply. The interdisciplinary nature of this research project means that we welcome applications from students with backgrounds in any relevant subject that provides the necessary skills, knowledge and experience for the project. You will need to submit a one-page proposal outlining how you would approach the research project. See LCAB’s FAQs for further details﻿ .

Funding notes

This studentship covers UK fees for four years and a tax-free stipend to match the UKRI’s minimum rate (GBP 19,237 for 2024/25) for three and a half years.

Eligibility

To qualify for UK (home) fee status﻿ , you normally need to have UK nationality, and to have been ordinarily resident here for some years to be classified as a home student. Time spent in the UK for educational purposes is not counted as ordinary residence.

Students living in the Isle of Man, Guernsey and Jersey are usually charged the same fee as UK students. EU citizens with settled or pre-settled UK status, and Irish nationals living in the UK or Ireland, are eligible for a UK rate if the usual residency requirements are met.

Location

SEI York﻿, based at the University of York, has a diverse research agenda including air pollution, climate change, sustainable consumption and human health. Using a range of participatory approaches, such as citizen science, we help policymakers in the UK and around the world make informed decisions for a sustainable and inclusive future.

About LCAB

The Leverhulme Centre for Anthropocene Biodiversity﻿ undertakes world-leading interdisciplinary research into the complexities of biodiversity change in the anthropocene, funded by the Leverhulme Trust. The centre provides opportunities to interact with students and researchers across departments and institutions, and will offer additional training as required.