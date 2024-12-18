Thesis Announces New Elements Client, Bethel University Implements Next-Generation Student Information System

Thesis announced today that Bethel University has signed a 5-year contract, electing Elements as its new Student Information System (SIS).

Elements offers the modern capabilities that we need to streamline our operations and enhance the experience for both our students and staff” — Dr. Wayne Scott, Executive VP at Bethel University

MCKENZIE, TN, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thesis announced today that Bethel University has signed a 5-year contract, electing Elements as its new Student Information System (SIS). With Elements, Bethel University is poised to advance its administrative processes and student support systems, creating a more efficient, integrated, and user-friendly environment across campus.Bethel University, located in McKenzie, Tennessee, is a private Christian university founded in 1842. The institution provides a supportive, faith-based educational environment, offering a wide range of undergraduate and graduate programs. Bethel specializes in areas such as business, education, health sciences, arts and humanities, and social sciences, preparing students for success in their chosen careers while fostering personal and spiritual growth.By committing to Elements, Bethel University aims to create a more efficient and user-friendly environment for their faculty and staff while also significantly improving the overall experience for their students.Bethel’s leadership recognized the value of Elements to better their administrative processes and elevate their student experience. "Elements offers the modern capabilities that we need to streamline our operations and enhance the experience for both our students and staff," said Dr. Wayne Scott, Executive VP at Bethel University. "We are confident that this decision will be an enhancement to our institution and will elevate the level of support we provide to our students."Additionally, Thesis CEO, Paul McConville shared his thoughts: "We are thrilled to welcome Bethel University to the Elements community. Their commitment to quality education and focus on improving the student experience align perfectly with the mission of Thesis and we look forward to our continual partnership."About Bethel University:Bethel University is dedicated to providing quality education and fostering a supportive community for its students. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, Bethel University continually seeks to improve its services and infrastructure to better serve its students and staff. Visit www.bethelu.edu to learn more.About Elements:Elements is a modern, cloud-native Student Information System (SIS) designed to meet the needs of small and mid-sized higher education institutions. Offering features such as online applications, unified communication tools, open integration capabilities, and advanced reporting, Elements empowers institutions to operate more efficiently and deliver better outcomes for faculty, staff and students. For more information, visit www.siselements.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.