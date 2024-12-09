WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- WASHINGTON, DC- The Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association ( FLEOA ) hailed the passage of a bipartisan bill intended to provide improved ballistic body armor designed to fit male and female law enforcement officers appropriately. The FLEOA-supported DHS Better Ballistic Body Armor Act (S. 4305), sponsored by Sens. Gary Peters (D-MI) and Katie Britt (R-AL), passed the chamber by unanimous consent earlier this week. The bill will require all agencies under the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to provide improved body armor to all law enforcement officers under its jurisdiction.FLEOA National President Matthew Silverman praised the Senate’s unanimous action.‘With female agents and officers comprising a growing segment of the law enforcement workforce at DHS, it is absolutely essential that they have properly fitting personal protective equipment,” Silverman said. “Bullet-resistant body armor should be at the top of this list and that is why FLEOA is proud to support the ‘DHS Better Ballistic Body Armor Act.’ I am grateful to Senators Peters and Britt for their advocacy to advance this legislation through the Senate and to ensure that all federal LEOs have the equipment they need to make it home safe for their families.”The bill now goes to the House, and if passed there, it will go to the president’s desk.###FLEOA serves more than 30,000 registered members in the federal law enforcementcommunity, who serve across more than sixty agencies. The organization does notendorse political parties or candidates, but serves as a voice of advocacy for federal lawenforcement throughout the legislative process.

