FLEOA to Visit the Border to Capture the Stories of Law Enforcement Agencies Working to Keep Americans Safe

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association announces that they will be visiting the southern U.S. border to meet and film with members of many different agencies. A large number of FLEOA members are deployed to US borders, particularly the southern border with Mexico. Their important task is to secure the US-Mexico border.Under the previous administration, an estimated 20 million illegal migrants entered the United States. Since the new administration came into power on January 20, 2025, illegal entries into the United States have slowed to a trickle. But there is still much to be done. National President Mathew Silverman is looking forward to visiting the border, as he stated “in just a short time since the elections, federal law enforcement has witnessed a significant decrease in illegal entries into the country. This April, I will be joining numerous law enforcement officials and members of the Trump Administration on a border tour. While hearing statistics on the news or social media and communicating with FLEOA members stationed at the border provides some insight, nothing compares to seeing firsthand the incredible work our law enforcement officers are doing to secure our nation—keeping violent offenders and dangerous drugs out of our country.”FLEOA will meet with some of the agencies impacted by the president’s recent executive orders to make America safe again to capture stories of our members, as well as local, state, and other authorities and their heroic efforts to restore the sovereignty of our borders and help stop the entry of the many dangerous drugs and weapons that have been coming across the border.###FLEOA serves more than 31,000 registered members in the federal law enforcement community, who serve across more than sixty agencies. The organization does not endorse political parties or candidates but serves as a voice of advocacy for federal law enforcement through the legislative process.

