Hot Shot’s Secret® Introduces 7000 Series Extreme Pressure Grease - 7460EP and 7150EP

Hot Shot's Secret now offers two new multi-purpose extreme pressure organoclay-based greases - 7460EP and 7150EP

Multipurpose organoclay grease options for extreme pressure/heavy-duty use and across a wide range of operating temperatures

When we formulate products, our goal is to create products with superior performance that fulfill an unmet need in the marketplace, and this product line checks all the boxes.” — Hot Shot’s Secret Brand Manager Josh Steinmetz

MT. GILEAD , OH, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hot Shot’s Secret, the innovation leader in lubricants and performance additives, is now offering two new multi-purpose extreme pressure organoclay-based greases - 7460EP and 7150EP . Available in two base oil viscosities, these greases are specially formulated for use in automotive or heavy-duty equipment operating under extreme pressure or adverse conditions across a wide range of operating temperatures. With a 400 KG weld load and a temp operating range of 16ºF to 608ºF, Hot Shot’s Secret’s 7000 grease series delivers unparalleled performance in demanding conditions including excessive pressure, high shock loading, and exposure to extreme heat, cold, or moisture.Hot Shot’s Secret’s 7000 series EP Grease is uniquely compounded using a solubilized molybdenum (moly) which provides superior wear performance compared to the typical black solid molybdenum disulfide used by many grease brands. Compounded with a quality synthetic base oil, it is blended with a non-soap, organoclay base thickener and then infused with rust and corrosion inhibitors and antioxidant additives for a higher level of tackiness for much improved long-lasting performance. Bleed-resistant, this grease features extra tackiness for adhesion and is non-melting even in high operating temperatures.The 7150EP grease is ideal for high-speed automotive applications, delivering unmatched performance in wheel bearings, ensuring smooth operation and extended service life under demanding conditions. The 7460EP is perfect for highly loaded press section bearings or machine bearings requiring a thicker, more robust grease to handle extreme pressures and heavy loads.Both are available now in a 15.5 oz. cartridge and 120-pound keg in a #2 NLGI grade. In addition to automotive applications, both grease options are ideal for drilling rigs, barges, ditch diggers, mining equipment, cotton gins, harvesting or planting equipment – any potential agriculture or construction equipment for steel mills, refineries, mills, farms, and ranches. Use it to reduce wear and protect equipment performance on ball joints, kingpins, bearings, drag-lines, fifth wheels, and more.Hot Shot’s Secret Brand Manager, Josh Steinmetz, says, “Clay-based greases are highly sought after because they excel in extreme heat conditions where conventional greases might break down. Their unique non-melting properties and ability to maintain lubricity under stress make them a go-to choice for professionals who need performance and reliability in the harshest environments. We are excited to offer this unique product to our customers in a variety of markets including construction and agriculture. When we formulate products, our goal is to create products with superior performance that fulfill an unmet need in the marketplace, and this product line checks all the boxes.”For more information including technical specifications for 7150EP and 7460EP visit www.hotshotsecret.com For more information about Hot Shot’s Secret full line of additives, fluids, greases, and oils available to improve agriculture and construction equipment performance and protection, visit HotShotSecret.com, or call 800.341.6516. Keep up with the latest Hot Shot’s Secret company and product news on Facebook and Instagram, or by following #hotshotsecret.

