George Dasher Chronicles a Space Survivor’s Quest for Power in a World of Magic

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A thrilling blend of science fiction and fantasy, “ Bookwright ” by George Dasher is a bold, fast-paced adventure that will captivate fans of both genres. In this novel, Dasher takes readers on a journey with Jarl Hawkins, the lone survivor of a catastrophic space battle, as he battles for survival on the alien world of Vanir.When Jarl Hawkins’ spaceship drifts helplessly through space, he is certain death is inevitable—until he’s rescued by Kvasir, a mysterious and ancient wizard. Vanir, the world that offers Jarl a second chance, is anything but peaceful. Filled with wild nomads, warring factions, and dark magic, Vanir holds as much danger as it does opportunity. Separated from Kvasir, Jarl finds himself entangled in a complex struggle for power and survival. He is caught between the violent raids of the Ghost Plains, the political machinations of a corrupt church, and the weight of an ancient prophecy that could alter the course of his life—and his world.Imprisoned for his modern knowledge, Jarl’s skills as a warrior and strategist are tested like never before. He soon goes on a dangerous mission to print a translated version of the Vanir Bible, a revolutionary act that pits him directly against the oppressive Church of Vanir. But with his old wizard mentor still missing, Jarl must navigate the treacherous terrain of both magic and politics if he is to survive and find a way back to the stars.George Dasher, a versatile author with a background in geology and emergency services, brings a unique perspective to this saga of survival, power, and freedom. Available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major online bookstore retailers, “Bookwright” promises high-stakes adventure and intricate world-building.About Writers’ BrandingWriters’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.

