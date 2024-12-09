DSS Services Highlighted in New Public Service Media Campaign

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

DSS Office of Communications & External Affairs

803-898-7602

publicinfo@dss.sc.gov

DSS Services Highlighted in New Public Service Media Campaign

December 9, 2024- The South Carolina Department of Social Services (DSS) has released a new series of public service announcements (PSAs) further highlighting the wide range of services offered by the agency. The :30 second spots will be running on multiple platforms statewide, including cable and broadcast television, social media, and streaming platforms.

The new package of PSAs highlight seven distinct messages aimed at helping South Carolinians connect to the agency. An agency overview ad highlights DSS efforts to serve the community including child well-being and child care, adult protective services, food and nutrition, employment training, sheltering during emergencies, foster care, and reunification. In addition, targeted ads highlighting child support and related services, teen adoption, safe sleep for infants, protecting against SNAP fraud, and the state’s abuse and neglect hotline are also being released.

“Our more than 4,600 DSS professionals live out our agency’s mission every day with courage and compassion,” said Michael Leach, DSS State Director. “We are excited to be able to showcase our services in the hope that we can reach more South Carolinians and to further educate the public on our program areas. We are thrilled to magnify our mission of promoting safety, supporting well-being, securing safe and permanent homes for children and youth, and strengthening families.”

This PSA series is the second release following previous agency messaging it released in August 2023 highlighting Daniel's Law, foster parenting, and an agency overview.

The new series of PSAs were filmed in the summer of 2024 and were produced by Coal Powered Filmworks of Columbia in collaboration with DSS. Actors, along with DSS professionals, participated in the creation of the ads.

# # #