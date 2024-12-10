The new initiative empowers coffee farmers with business skills to increase production efficiency and crop quality.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- San Francisco Bay Coffee is excited to announce the launch of its “Café Rentable” program, a global program focused on empowering coffee farmers by equipping them with the skills and knowledge needed to manage their farms more sustainably and profitably.Café Rentable, which means “profitable coffee”, will benefit farmers in coffee-growing regions worldwide, including México, Guatemala, Panamá, Honduras, Nicaragua, Colombia, Rwanda, and Indonesia. By focusing on areas like production costs, labor efficiency, and profitability, the program will help farmers reduce labor and production expenses, increase efficiency, and boost crop yields. This approach strengthens San Francisco Bay Coffee’s supply chain while helping farmers comply with Enveritas' sustainable sourcing verification standards.Started during the 2023 – 2024 crop year in Latin America, the program is committed to reaching and impacting a minimum of 9,000+ farmers in San Francisco Bay Coffee’s supply chain, working together with farmers to implement new systems and measure the impacts in the field.The program's success is already being recognized by farmers themselves, with one farmer stating, "This program is a great gift.... is better than giving us money. It is so beautiful to see the plantations in great production conditions that I want [to] stay living in my plantation.” Another farmer expressed a renewed passion for farming, "With this productions coming [it] gives me motivation to keep working"Through Café Rentable, San Francisco Bay Coffee continues demonstrating its commitment to ethical sourcing and farmer empowerment, further establishing itself as a leader in the global coffee industry space.About the Company:Founded by Jon and Barbara Rogers in 1979, San Francisco Bay Coffee is one of the best coffee makers in California and the world! San Francisco Bay Coffee boasts over 30 million pounds of coffee annually and believes that everyone who touches the coffee, from the plants to roasted beans to the steaming cup, should benefit from the process. Socially and environmentally conscious, San Francisco Bay Coffee is committed to buying the majority of coffee directly from the 32,000 collaborating farmers to ensure fair pay. Moreover, San Francisco Bay Coffee has built 63 schools, 1,700 housing complexes, and dozens of medical and dental centers in partner communities. In 40 years of producing exceptional coffee, San Francisco Bay Coffee has donated more than 10 million coffee plants to coffee-providing farmers. To San Francisco Bay Coffee, everyone is family and should be treated as such!

