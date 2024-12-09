Interstate Partners with Gary Sinise Foundation to Move Severely Wounded Military Hero and Family to Their Forever Home

Interstate partners with the Gary Sinise Foundation to move Army Staff Sgt. Dennet Oregon and family into a custom-adapted smart home in California.

SPRINGFIELD, VA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Springfield, Va. [December 9, 2024] – Interstate Moving and Storage is honored to assist U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Dennet Oregon and his family as they move to their new Murietta, California, adapted smart home provided by the Gary Sinise Foundation, which officially dedicated the brand new four bed, three bath in October 2024.

“At Interstate, we take pride in every opportunity to assist our military service members,” said Bud Morrissette, CEO and Group President. “We are excited to partner with the Gary Sinise Foundation to help Sgt. Oregon and his family reach their forever home securely.”

Sgt. Oregon, who lost both legs serving in Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan, currently lives in Derwood, Maryland, close to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. “I’ll finally be able to use my wheelchair,” said Sgt. Oregon. “Since I left Walter Reed, everywhere I’ve lived, I haven’t been able to use my wheelchair, and there were definitely days I needed to but couldn’t. I just forced my legs on. I’m going to actually use my wheelchair in my new home. That alone is going to make a huge difference.”

Interstate began packing the family’s belongings on Friday, November 29. Their new home in California was custom-built by the Gary Sinise Foundation, which provides specially adapted smart homes and home modifications to our nation’s severely wounded heroes through its R.I.S.E. (restoring independence, supporting empowerment) program.

“We have more than what we need in this home, and we are very grateful for it,” said Sgt: Oregon’s wife, Katherine.

The Interstate Family of Companies encompasses a group of moving, relocation, and supply chain logistics firms based in the Washington, D.C. area, supporting individual, corporate, military, and government clients globally. Interstate Moving and Storage is an agent of North American Van Lines, Inc., the official moving partner of the Gary Sinise Foundation. For further information, please visit MoveInterstate.com or contact media@invan.com.

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.