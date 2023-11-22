Inspiring Generosity: Interstate Earns Top Honors as a Corporate Philanthropy Powerhouse in Greater Washington

Listed #13 on Washington Business Journal’s 2023 Top Corporate Philanthropists for Midsize Companies by Giving in Greater Washington

SPRINGFIELD, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INTERSTATE Moving, Relocation, and Logistics, today announced that it has been named on the Top Corporate Philanthropists – Midsize Companies in Greater Washington list by the Washington Business Journal (WBJ). The list ranks companies by total dollars given to local charities for the previous fiscal year. Interstate, an agent for North American Van Lines, serves federal, state and local government agencies, commercial enterprises and residential clients.

“Interstate has always believed in the power of giving back to the communities it serves,” said Arthur E. Morrissette IV, CEO, Interstate. “Our philanthropy efforts are focused on making a positive impact on the lives of others and helping to build a better future for all.”

Interstate was previously featured on Washington Business Journal’s Largest Office Moving Companies in Greater Washington, marking the 10th consecutive year in 2023, ranking #2. This year, Interstate ranked #13 on the Lists of Corporate Philanthropists in the midsize company category. WBJ honored Interstate, among 50 of the region’s biggest corporate philanthropists as part of their annual Corporate Philanthropy Awards program held at the Conrad Washington, DC.

Since its founding in 1943, Interstate has delivered quality professional moves, and a burning dedication to quality service – which has been trademarked as Interstate’s exclusive Top Hat® service. The Interstate team adeptly manages, transports, and ensures the secure handling of over $1 billion worth of assets annually.

“We stand humbled and honored to receive this award,” remarked Morrissette. “A longstanding advocate for military, veteran and health-related causes, the company’s recent benevolent donations are poised to make a substantial impact, enriching the lives of individuals and families within these deserving communities and organizations.”

In 2022, Interstate and the Morrissette family made a significant impact to local communities, donating over $283,000 to support charities. Significant beneficiaries in 2022 included the Anne Arundel Medical Center Foundation, SafeSpot – The Safe Children Foundation, The Kane Center, Fairfax County Park Foundation, GMU Foundation, Jupiter Medical Center Foundation, The Mirasol Foundation, The National Aquarium, and Johns Hopkins University.

Interstate's dedication extended beyond monetary support, with in-kind contributions totaling more than $83,000 for such organizations as Wreaths Across America and The Salvation Army. These combined efforts underscore the commitment of Interstate and its ownership to creating positive change in the communities within which it works and in institutions for which it owes appreciation.

The Washington Business Journal’s Book of Lists is a collection of rankings of the largest and most influential companies in the Greater Washington area, by industry and category. Interstate has earned a spot on the WBJ Lists for years, dating back to 2014. The Book of Lists is a valuable resource for anyone who wants to learn more about the local business landscape and connect with potential customers, partners, or employers.

About INTERSTATE Moving, Relocation, and Logistics

Interstate International is a leading provider of comprehensive logistics solutions for local, national, and international operations within the United States Federal Government and Public Sector (civilian) markets. Headquartered in Springfield, VA, INTERSTATE maintains over 600,000 square feet of warehouse facilities, over 200 vehicles, and a global alliance of 1,500 service partners that expand our reach to 112 countries, 17,500 associates, and 6.5 million sq. ft. of worldwide warehouse and distribution facilities. Each year, INTERSTATE is entrusted with the care of more than $1 billion in customer-valued property. The company distinguishes itself with exclusive industry certifications, including exclusive quality management and industry certifications, ISO 9001:2015, FAIMPlus for International Business, IOMI certification for office moving, and numerous industry awards. For more information, visit MoveInterstate.com or contact media@invan.com.