SimpliFly Celebrates Grand Opening of New Mesa, AZ Office and Launch of Accelerated CFI Program

MESA, AZ, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SimpliFly , a leader in innovative flight training, is excited to announce the grand opening of its new enrollment and administrative office at 4855 E Falcon Dr, Mesa, AZ 85215. Strategically located near Falcon Field Airport , this new facility solidifies SimpliFly’s role as a premier provider of aviation training in the East Valley.In addition, SimpliFly has unveiled its Ground School Training Center at 4710 E Falcon Dr, Suite 105, just a short distance from the new administrative office. The training center serves as a dynamic hub for classroom learning, offering students the ideal environment to master the theoretical knowledge required to excel in their aviation careers.To complement its expanded physical presence, SimpliFly launched a new Accelerated 30-Day Certified Flight Instructor (CFI) Program last month. This intensive program is designed to fast-track students to achieve their CFI certification in just 30 days, combining rigorous classroom instruction, hands-on training, and expert mentorship.A New Era for Aviation Training in MesaThe new SimpliFly facilities represent a significant milestone for the company and the local aviation community. With Falcon Field Airport—one of Arizona’s busiest general aviation airports—just moments away, both locations provide students with unparalleled access to flight training resources.“Mesa has long been a hub for aviation enthusiasts, and Falcon Field is at the center of that,” said Greg Hadley at SimpliFly. “With the grand opening of our new office and Ground School Training Center, we’re doubling down on our commitment to delivering high quality flight training for aspiring pilots and instructors, not just here in Mesa but across the East Valley.”SimpliFly’s new administrative office at 4855 E Falcon Dr streamlines the enrollment process, ensuring prospective students receive personalized guidance in choosing the program that best fits their goals. Meanwhile, the Ground School Training Center at 4710 E Falcon Dr provides students from Mesa, Apache Junction, Gilbert, Chandler, and beyond with a focused learning environment tailored to their needs.The Accelerated 30-Day CFI Program : A Game-Changer for Flight InstructorsOne of the most exciting developments at SimpliFly is the introduction of its Accelerated 30-Day CFI Program. Designed for aspiring flight instructors who are eager to kick-start their teaching careers, this program combines an efficient timeline with SimpliFly’s hallmark commitment to quality.The program emphasizes real-world application, ensuring students graduate with the confidence and expertise needed to instruct future pilots effectively.Key highlights include:Expert Instruction: Students are guided by experienced flight instructors with in-depth industry knowledge.Comprehensive Curriculum: The program covers all aspects of CFI training, from ground school to in-flight instruction techniques.Hands-On Training: Students practice in actual flight conditions, preparing them for the challenges they’ll face as instructors.Streamlined Certification: The 30-day timeline allows students to achieve their certification quickly without compromising on quality.“We’re already seeing a strong response to the Accelerated 30-Day CFI Program,” said Hadley. “It’s perfect for those who want to jumpstart their careers as flight instructors and take advantage of the growing demand for skilled CFIs.”Meeting the Needs of the East Valley and BeyondSimpliFly’s expansion is designed to serve the aviation community throughout Mesa and neighboring cities such as Apache Junction, Gilbert, Scottsdale, Tempe, and Queen Creek. With the East Valley growing as a hub for aviation and aerospace, SimpliFly’s new facilities and programs provide local and out-of-state students with access to world-class training resources in a convenient location.The Ground School Training Center at 4710 E Falcon Dr Suite 105 is particularly noteworthy for its role in bridging the gap between theory and practice. Students can learn about everything from aerodynamics to FAA regulations in a collaborative setting, then apply those lessons in the skies above Falcon Field Airport.In addition to serving the East Valley, SimpliFly’s facilities are strategically positioned to attract students from across Arizona and beyond. The proximity to landmarks such as Usery Mountain Regional Park, the Superstition Mountains, and the Arizona Commemorative Air Force Museum adds to the appeal of training in Mesa.Why Choose SimpliFly?SimpliFly’s success is built on a foundation of innovation, personalized instruction, and a deep commitment to student success. Key reasons students choose SimpliFly include:Proximity to Falcon Field Airport: One of the busiest general aviation airports in the U.S., Falcon Field offers an excellent training ground for pilots.Flexible Training Options: Whether students are pursuing a private pilot license, instrument rating, or instructor certification, SimpliFly offers programs tailored to their needs.Experienced Instructors: SimpliFly’s team includes some of the best aviation educators in the industry.Modern Facilities: From the administrative office to the training center, every detail is designed to enhance the student experience.Looking AheadAs SimpliFly celebrates these milestones, the company is already looking toward the future. With a focus on expanding its offerings and maintaining the highest standards in aviation education, SimpliFly is poised to remain a leader in the industry.“We’re proud of what we’ve built here in Mesa,” said Blake Murphy. “From the Falcon Field area to the East Valley and beyond, SimpliFly is committed to helping students achieve their aviation dreams.”For more information about SimpliFly, the new facilities, or the Accelerated 30-Day CFI Program, visit www.simpliflyco.com About SimpliFlySimpliFly is a premier provider of flight training solutions, dedicated to helping aspiring pilots and flight instructors achieve their aviation goals. With innovative programs, personalized instruction, and a commitment to excellence, SimpliFly serves the aviation community in Mesa, Falcon Field, and across Arizona.

