Orchestry Along with ThreeWill Announce Their Partnership to unlock the full power of Microsoft 365

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Orchestry ( https://www.orchestry.com ) is an all-in-one, enterprise-grade M365 management platform that delivers unparalleled predictive insights and automated governance to ensure a secure, efficient, and AI-ready workspace. Built by Microsoft 365 MVPs with IT administrators and end-users in mind, Orchestry simplifies M365 management and enables businesses to thrive in the digital landscape.The Orchestry platform eliminates the guesswork from Microsoft 365 (formerly Office 365) through cutting-edge insights, powerful automations, and seamless governance features. By offering comprehensive insights and recommendations , Orchestry proactively prevents risks and enhances reporting capabilities, streamlining Microsoft 365 management.ThreeWill ( https://threewill.com/ ) partners with organizations to enhance operational efficiency and drive innovation through cutting-edge Microsoft technologies and strategic consulting, offering unparalleled support for AI governance, content management, collaborative solutions and Microsoft 365 optimization in collaboration with Orchestry.With a shared passion for client success through digital transformation, the partnership will enable ThreeWill to deliver wins in Microsoft 365 governance and collaboration to their clients on the Orchestry platform.Michal Pisarek, CEO of Orchestry, shares “I’m very excited to announce ThreeWill as a partner! We knew the ThreeWill team would be a great fit for us when we learned of their commitment to help SMBs, and their employees, thrive at work using Microsoft technologies ”.More than just a standard templating and governance tool for Microsoft Teams, Orchestry's comprehensive platform will enable ThreeWill to support clients with governance in SharePoint Online, Microsoft Planner, Microsoft Lists, Microsoft OneNote as well as other Microsoft 365 business applications through a single, unified interface."ThreeWill is thrilled to partner with Orchestry to deliver a complete governance, adoption , and enablement platform to SMBs, helping them unlock the full power of Microsoft 365," said Tommy Ryan, Founder and CEO of ThreeWill.In partnership, ThreeWill and Orchestry will help organizations master effective information management in the age of AI, and maximise the potential of Microsoft 365.About ThreeWillThreeWill is a Modern Work Certified Solution Partner for Microsoft dedicated to helping small-to-medium businesses (SMBs) align Microsoft technologies with their real-world needs and objectives. Driven by our belief that happier employees build better businesses, we empower clients to enhance communication, collaboration, and productivity through solutions tailored to their unique needs, challenges, and desired outcomes—ensuring that both employees and businesses thrive.About OrchestryOrchestry is an all-in-one enterprise-grade M365 management platform that provides unparalleled predictive insights and automated governance, ensuring a secure, efficient, and AI-ready workspace. Orchestry helps you experience operational agility, reduced costs, and enhanced compliance, paving the way for strategic growth and digital innovation.

