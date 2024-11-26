Orchestry Along with InTTrust Announce Their Partnership to Unlock the Power of Microsoft 365

InTTrust is a leading IT consulting and digital solutions provider with a strong track record in delivering complex IT projects such as MSaaS, DBaaS, SAPaaS, Application Modernization, Security, and Industrial Solutions. Orchestry revolutionizes M365 ecosystem management by delivering forward-thinking, trend-analysis-driven insights and automated governance.

InTTrust partners with Orchestry to deliver a complete governance, adoption & enablement platform to organizations to help them unleash Microsoft 365.

We knew the InTTrust team would be a great fit for us when we learned of their commitment to helping their customers transform the way they work with Microsoft 365 and leverage AI.” — Michal Pisarek, CEO of Orchestry

ATHENS, GREECE, November 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Orchestry and InTTrust ( www.inttrust.gr ) announce their strategic partnership to drive client success in Microsoft 365.Orchestry ( https://www.orchestry.com ) is an all-in-one, enterprise-grade M365 management platform that delivers unparalleled predictive insights and automated governance to ensure a secure, efficient, and AI-ready workspace. Built by Microsoft 365 MVPs with IT administrators and end-users in mind, Orchestry simplifies M365 management and enables businesses to thrive in the digital landscape.The Orchestry platform eliminates the guesswork from Microsoft 365 (formerly Office 365) through cutting-edge insights, powerful automation, and seamless governance features. By offering comprehensive insights and recommendations, Orchestry proactively prevents risks and enhances reporting capabilities , streamlining Microsoft 365 management.With a shared passion for client success through digital transformation, the partnership will enable InTTrust to deliver successes in Microsoft 365 governance and provisioning to their clients on the Orchestry platform.Michal Pisarek, CEO of Orchestry, shares, “I’m very excited to announce InTTrust as a partner! We knew the InTTrust team would be a great fit for us when we learned of their commitment to helping their customers leverage AI and transform the way they work with Microsoft 365.”More than just a standard templating and governance tool for Microsoft Teams, Orchestry's comprehensive platform will enable InTTrust to support clients with governance in SharePoint Online, Microsoft Planner, Microsoft Lists, Microsoft OneNote, and other Microsoft 365 business applications through a single, unified interface. In partnership, InTTrust and Orchestry will help organizations master effective information management in the age of AI and maximise the potential of Microsoft 365.About InTTrustInTTrust, established in 2006, is a leading IT consulting and digital solutions provider with a strong track record in delivering complex IT projects such as MSaaS, DBaaS, SAPaaS, Application Modernization, Security, and Industrial Solutions. The company focuses on accelerating enterprise transformation and creating value through innovative technology solutions. Supported by over 180 certified engineers with more than 400 certifications from top ICT vendors, InTTrust excels in designing and implementing forward-thinking solutions. By investing in R&D, the company simplifies modernization strategies and helps organizations achieve a competitive edge in the AI era.About OrchestryOrchestry is an all-in-one enterprise-grade M365 management platform that provides unparalleled predictive insights and automated governance, ensuring a secure, efficient, and AI-ready workspace. Orchestry helps you experience operational agility, reduced costs, and enhanced compliance, paving the way for strategic growth and digital innovation.

