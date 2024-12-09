CES Family of Companies Acquires Dubick Fixture and Supply

Dubick has an impressive showroom of New and Used equipment and smallwares.

CES Family of Companies expands it's geography east with the acquisition of Dubick Fixture and Supply in Cleveland, OH.

“We're excited for the Dubick employees. We like the strategy of providing family company service with the buying power, resources, and tools a larger company provides” said Greg Hafeman, VP of Dubick” — Greg Hafeman

CLEVELAND, IL, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- CES Family of Companies (CES), a portfolio company of Cooper Management, LLC, and a leading supplier of Food Equipment, Supplies, and Service, has acquired Dubick Fixture and Supply, a leading seller of Food Equipment to restaurants and commercial kitchens in northern Ohio. The transaction closed on Nov 26th, and an official announcement was made to Dubick’s employees at the Company’s Cleveland headquarters November 27th. The acquisition is a continuation of CES’ efforts to expand its Food Industry offering. PFS (pfs-law.com), and Miller Cooper (millercooper.com) were advisors to the transaction.“Dubick Fixture and Supply is an impressive business serving much of Ohio. The Cipriani brothers, Mark and John, have built a large and respected business. We are honored to welcome the Dubick team to our CES Family of Companies,” said Tyler Jeffrey, CEO of CES.“We are extremely excited for the Dubick employees. The combination with CES creates opportunities for growth. Combining Dubick and the other Food Service Dealers in the CES Family will make a powerful company going forward. We like the strategy of providing family company service with the buying power, resources, and tools a larger company like CES provides” said Greg Hafeman, Vice President of Dubick. “The CES Family of Companies is a great landing spot for us. They will carry on the Dubick name and legacy that we’ve built for 40 years.” said Mark and John Cipriani of Dubick.The acquisition of Dubick fits into CES’ strategy to be the regional leader in food Equipment, Supplies, and Service. Through the acquisition, CES grows its network of Food Service Dealers and expands our footprint to the state of Ohio. We can now extend the products and services offered to the Dubick customers.Elliot Wheeler, Chief Investment Officer of Cooper Management LLC, said “We are thrilled to welcome the Mark, John, Greg and the entire Dubick team to the CES family. We remain steadfast in growing the business to create a special community for customers, vendors, and most of all, our talented employees. The acquisition of Dubick is a continuation of this strategy and our long-term vision.”About CES Family of CompaniesFounded in 2000 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, CES is a leading supplier of Equipment, Supplies, and Service to the food industry throughout the Midwest. We value business owners who are proud of the legacies they have built, and we believe in maintaining the independent, long-standing brands of our companies and what they bring to the customer. Brands and service remain local, while supported by best-in-class tools and resources to help bring more value to every customer. For more information, please visit cesfamilyofcompanies.comAbout Cooper Management, LLCCooper Management, LLC is the family office for the Cooper Family of Chicago, Illinois. Cooper Management is focused on providing a permanent source of capital to build businesses in partnership with best-in-class management teams. For over forty years, the Family has facilitated the growth of companies across a variety of industries. In addition to its core strategy of building businesses, Cooper Management deploys capital across a wide spectrum of asset classes.Media Contact:Tyler JeffreyCEOTyler.jeffrey@cesnationwide.com708-497-0831CESNationwide.com

