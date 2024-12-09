Kalmbach Feeds® Raises Over $100,000 for Hurricane Relief with 'Bags of Hope' Campaign

UPPER SANDUSKY, OH, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kalmbach Feeds is proud to announce the successful conclusion of its 60-day "Bags of Hope" campaign, raising $100,000 for Samaritan's Purse to aid families affected by recent hurricanes. Due to the success of the campaign, the company donated an additional $25,000 of in-kind feed products to provide for poultry, equine and livestock owners in need due to the devastation. The company is thankful for the support of customers, retailers, and partners that contributed to relief efforts, helping communities rebuild and restore hope.Paul Kalmbach, Jr., President of Kalmbach Feeds, expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support: "This donation represents the power of collective action. We’re grateful to everyone who participated in 'Bags of Hope' and for the incredible work Samaritan’s Purse is doing on the ground."The funds raised through the campaign will assist in rebuilding homes, providing essential supplies, and supporting long-term recovery efforts in hurricane-impacted regions. Visit samaritanspurse.org to find more ways to get involved in ongoing recovery efforts.For more information about this campaign and other Kalmbach Feedsstewardship initiatives, visit kalmbachfeeds.com/pages/stewardship About Kalmbach Feeds:Kalmbach Feedsis a family-owned company based out of Upper Sandusky, Ohio with the purpose to "feed your animals as if they were our own." Kalmbach Feeds, Inc. has been a growing part of the nation’s food chain since 1963, when the company was founded by Milton and Ruth Kalmbach. Currently, the 2nd and 3rd generation of the Kalmbach family are actively leading the company with Milton and Ruth’s son, Paul Kalmbach, Sr., serving as CEO, and grandson, Paul Kalmbach, Jr., serving as President. Kalmbach Feeds’ retail brands include Kalmbach Feedslivestock and poultry products, Tribute Equine Nutritionpremium horse feed products, and Formula of Championsproducts for elite show livestock. These products are available nationwide through the company’s network of dealers, and online, where retail outlets are not available.

