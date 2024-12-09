FLOWOOD, MS, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MEDIA ADVISORY

Empower Mississippi to Host Annual Solutions Summit December 10

WHAT: Empower Mississippi’s 2024 Solutions Summit

WHO: Empower Mississippi; Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann; Speaker of the House

Jason White; Kyle Mann, Editor-in-Chief of The Babylon Bee; panel discussions on

criminal justice reform and education; and speakers on workforce development.

WHEN: Tuesday, December 10, 2024 - 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. CST

WHERE: Sheraton Flowood The Refuge Hotel & Conference Center

2200 Refuge Boulevard

Flowood, MS 39232

WHY: The annual Empower Solutions Summit brings together Mississippi's leaders,

policy experts, and everyday citizens for a solutions-centered discussion on how to

tackle our biggest challenges and help all Mississippians rise.

NOTES: Press are invited to cover the event. Opportunities for interviews with

speakers, panelists, and Empower Mississippi leadership will be available at the

conclusion of each panel discussion and speaker presentation. For more information,

visit empowerms.org/empower-solutions-summit.

About Empower Mississippi

Founded in 2014, Empower Mississippi is a solutions center, working with stakeholders to tackle

Mississippi’s biggest challenges. We believe every Mississippian can rise, so our work focuses

on removing barriers to opportunity so that people in the Magnolia State can earn success,

contribute to their families and communities, and live meaningful lives.

AGENDA

9:15 a.m. – Check-In Opens

10:00 a.m. – Event Begins

10:10 a.m. – Public Safety & Second Chances Panel: Sheriff Tyree Jones, Empower

Ambassador Mindy McNutt, Empower Ambassador Benjamin Little

10:50 a.m. – Education Panel: CEO of Hol-Mac Corporation Jamie Holder, Empower

Ambassador Contina Jones, Founder and CEO of School Forward Katherine Bathgate

11:30 a.m. – Lunch

12:00 p.m. – Keynote: Kyle Mann, Editor-in-Chief of The Babylon Bee

1:00 p.m. – Rise Awards Ceremony

1:30 p.m. – Exclusive Interview: Speaker of the House Jason White

2:15 p.m. – Speaker on Meaningful Work: Owner of Highest Good Media Phillip Holmes

2:45 p.m. – Speaker on Workforce Solutions: CEO of the Pelican Institute Daniel Erspamer

3:15 p.m. – Exclusive Interview: Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann

4:00 p.m. – Reception

