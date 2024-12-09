SHY Automotive Transforms to Birch with Major Investment and National Growth Plans

SHY Automotive, the world-leading 50,000 sq. ft vehicle storage facility in West Sussex, has transformed to become Birch Gatwick

GATWICK, UNITED KINGDOM, December 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SHY Automotive – which launched a world-leading luxury car storage facility near Gatwick earlier this year – has now become Birch Gatwick. The transformation comes as the company welcomes major investment from The Chilton Family amid plans to expand the business with further facilities, including in the UK’s Motorsport Valley. Grahame Chilton (Chily), as well as his racing driver sons, Tom and Max Chilton, will be involved in the Birch business as it expands, with Tom being appointed to the Board as Commercial Director.

The current site, located 15 minutes south of Gatwick Airport and 20 minutes from the M25 motorway, is a 50,000 sq. ft purpose-built structure offering space for over 600 cars. As that first facility approaches capacity, the new investment and rebrand provides Birch with the ability to fast-track its growth ambitions. A second site in the UK’s Motorsport Valley is already in advanced planning stages.

Chily said: “With my insurance background and as an avid car collector, I’ve been impressed since day one with the approach the founders Daniel and Desmond took with car storage. Individual fire suppression, armoured power supplies, 24/7 security and a unique racking system helped to create the finest car storage facility in the world, and clearly their customers agreed. The three of us are shocked with insurers continued willingness to insure multi-million-pound car collections in little more than farm buildings however we are pleased to see that many insurers are increasingly concerned with their accumulation risks and are starting to insist on the Birch style of storage. There’s a huge amount of potential in this business and myself, Tom and Max are excited to work with the existing team to grow this into the go-to name in car storage internationally.”

Chily is a former reinsurance CEO and an angel investor. As Group Chief Executive of Benfield Group Ltd. from 1996, Chily oversaw its growth into one of the world’s leading reinsurance brokers. In 2008, he successfully led the sale of Benfield to Aon plc for £738 million, subsequently serving as Vice Chairman of Aon. Building on this success, Chily co-founded Capsicum Re in 2013, a specialist reinsurance broker developed in partnership with Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Chily’s sons, Tom and Max, are both renowned racing drivers. Tom has raced in seven championships around five continents, achieving 105 podium finishes and was named WTCC and BTCC Champion in his class as well as third overall. He has also won races in European Le Mans Series and American Le Mans Series.

Max progressed through the ranks of single-seater racing, reaching Formula 1 with the Marussia team in 2013 and 2014. He later transitioned to the IndyCar Series in the United States, racing for Chip Ganassi Racing and Carlin. In recent years, Max is best known for his world-record-breaking runs with the McMurtry Spéirling.

Chily, Tom and Max join a team spearheaded by seasoned industry professionals, each contributing a unique blend of expertise and passion. The team's extensive experience spans decades in the automotive sector, including roles in high-value asset insurance, luxury vehicle sales, and private aviation. They bring deep knowledge in insuring fine art, jewellery, classic cars and super yachts, combined with a proven track record

Birch Gatwick’s facility boasts an array of features designed to provide unparalleled security, care and peace of mind for clientele:

• Advanced Fire Protection: Each vehicle is protected by dual heat-activated sprinklers and a 90,000L reserve water tank, capable of running for up to 60 minutes, ensuring comprehensive fire safety.

• State-of-the-Art Surveillance and Privacy: The facility is equipped with over 40 CCTV cameras, fingerprint recognition for entry and 24/7 on-site security guards, guaranteeing around-the-clock protection. Privacy is strictly upheld, with restricted access to the main vehicle vault, and a rigorous vetting process for all staff.

• Bespoke Storage System: The facility can house 590 vehicles on a bespoke racking system featuring galvanised steel, tamper-proof beds, fluid monitoring drip trays, battery conditioning power supplies, and additional safety measures such as ratchet strap tethering. Each vehicle can be accessed without interfering with any other car.

• Optimal Climate: Humidity levels are between 45%-55%, ensuring ideal conditions for long-term storage.



