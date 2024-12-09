PHILIPPINES, December 9 - Press Release

December 9, 2024 Jinggoy: Senate passes bill banning chemical weapons; inches closer to fulfilling commitment to Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) THE Senate has taken a historic step toward fulfilling the country's international commitment to global disarmament and the eradication of chemical weapons by approving on third and final reading the bill outlawing activities related to the use, manufacture, production and financing the development of chemical weapons. Senators on Monday unanimously approved Senate Bill No. 2871, or the proposed "Chemical Weapons Prohibition Act." "Thirty-one years after the Philippines signed the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC), and 28 years since the Senate concurred in the ratification of the same, finally we are one step closer to fulfilling our commitment of enacting a national legislation to fully implement its provisions and join the international community in the ongoing efforts to completely eliminate chemical weapons and prohibit its use," the Senate leader said in his speech. "Today, this institution demonstrates its dedication to global disarmament and non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and strengthens existing regulatory policies to prevent utilization and diversion of chemicals for terrorism and non-peaceful purposes," he also said. Estrada, chairperson of the Senate Committee on National Defense and Security, said the groundbreaking proposal is aimed at banning the development, production, possession, transfer, and the use chemical weapons in the country. The approved version of the bill incorporates a provision that explicitly prohibits the financing of activities related to the development, production, acquisition, stockpiling, retention, use, or transfer of chemical weapons. Any person who finances the development, production, acquisition, stockpiling, retention, transfer, or use of chemical weapons shall suffer the penalty of 20 years imprisonment up to life imprisonment, and a fine ranging between P500,000 to P1 million. Any individual who engages in the development, production, acquisition, stockpiling, retention, transfer, or use of chemical weapons shall incur a penalty of life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. Additionally, the offender will be fined not less than P2 million but not more than P5 million. Penalties for other prohibited acts include imprisonment ranging from six years and a fine of up to P2 million. Estrada also highlighted the country's commitment to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), noting that during the Conference of State Parties of the OPCW) last November 25 to 29 held in The Hague, Netherlands, the Philippines reported positive developments in crafting the legislation of the Chemical Weapons Prohibition Act. "Ang pagpasa natin ng batas na ito ay hindi lamang pagtupad sa ating international obligation bilang State Party sa CWC, at pakikiisa sa paglaho ng chemical weapons at stockpiles sa buong mundo, at ang pagpigil sa paggamit at posibleng re-emergence nito. Higit sa lahat, ito po ay isang hakbang sa pagsiguro ng kaligtasan at kapayapaan para sa mga susunod na henerasyon," the seasoned lawmaker said. During his sponsorship speech, Estrada reflected on the challenges of handling a complex and highly technical bill like SBN 2871. "Hindi ko po naisip ni minsan na isang araw ay pangungunahan ko ang pagbalangkas ng panukalang batas patungkol sa toxic chemicals o chemical weapons. But here I am. Here we are. We always stand ready to take on difficult issues and complex subject matters beyond our comfort zones and particular interests - in the name of performing our sworn duties, serving the Filipino people, and defending our beloved nation. This representation is truly honored to sponsor this bill and to receive the full backing of the members of this august chamber," said Estrada.

