Fatalities reported in boat accident on Mississippi River in Bellevue

BELLEVUE - On Sunday, December 8th, at approximately 11 a.m., a boat with three occupants capsized below Lock and Dam No. 12 in Bellevue on the Mississippi River. The victims were fishing in a restricted area directly beneath the dam when their boat overturned.

According to preliminary reports, the boat was pulled into the hazardous waters below the dam due to a strong black flow current created by the dam's operation. The men were pulled from the water and taken to shore. Emergency responders arrived and administered lifesaving measures, but two were confirmed dead at the scene. One victim was transported by ambulance to the MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center and was later pronounced dead.

The names of the victims are currently being withheld pending notification of their families. The incident is under active investigation. Iowa DNR was assisted by the Jackson County Sheriff, Bellevue Fire & Rescue, Bellevue EMS, Illinois DNR, Key West Fire/EMS, University of Iowa Air Care 3, University of Iowa Air Care 4, Jackson County Emergency Management, and Springbrook Fire/EMS.