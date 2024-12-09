Festive Season Road Safety 2024

By Dr Ntombi Nala

The end of the year is a special time, characterised by family and festive celebrations that are eagerly anticipated by everyone. During this period, many people travel far and wide to spend their holidays with family and friends.

The festive season is unfortunately also a time when many incidents and accidents occur on the roads as a result of higher than usual traffic volumes that accompany the holiday season.

To prevent incidents and ensure safety is prioritised on our roads, the Department of Transport recently launched its National Safer Festive Season Operations. This 46-day campaign starting from 1 December 2024 to middle January 2025, aims to ensure increased police visibility across the country during the festive period, especially in high-risk zones.

The launch of the road safety campaign coincided with the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims (WDR). WDR acknowledges the millions of individuals killed and injured on the world’s roads as well as officers who died in the line of duty and the scores of family and friends affected by these deaths.

Given this stark reality our safer festive season operations seek to enhance knowledge of road safety and includes various initiatives and actions to reduce road fatalities. These actions will contribute to our goal of halving serious injuries and fatalities by 2030, as per the National Road Safety Strategy 2016 to 2030. Attaining this vision for the nation requires everyone to work together to create a safer road environment for all.

To ensure safer roads during the upcoming festive period, law enforcement operations will be intensified on all major routes led by the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), the South African Police Service, provincial and municipal traffic authorities. The road safety campaign will be accelerated according to traffic volumes, with higher police presence on the roads ahead of the Christmas and New year weekends. High-risk zones will be given priority and there will be stepped up law enforcement during these peak periods.

This year’s festive road safety operations give attention to the use of cell phones whilst driving and drunk driving. Citizens are urged to drive responsibly and refrain from texting whilst driving, and to use Bluetooth or a hands-free kit if they need to make or receive calls when driving to minimise any distractions on the road.

One of the main hinderances to good driving and safe roads is driving under the influence of alcohol or any intoxicating or mind-altering substances. Citizens are also urged to avoid driving or even walking on the road when intoxicated, as it puts their lives as well as the lives of others at risk.

During this festive period, traffic police and law enforcement will work together to tackle drunk driving by adopting a zero-tolerance approach. Citizens are encouraged to play their part by adhering to the rules of the road, which includes ensuring that their vehicles are roadworthy, and their driving documents are up to date.

Everyone can also play their part in road safety through simple acts such as wearing a seatbelt, driving within the speed limit, refraining from speeding or overloading vehicles and taking breaks when needed along their journey.

As we prepare for the festive season, let us be vigilant and mindful of each other on our roads so we can all reach our respective destinations safely and enjoy this holiday season.

Dr Ntombifuthi Nala is Acting Chief Director: Research Analysis and Knowledge Services at GCIS

