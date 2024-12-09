Government Communication calls media to apply for media accreditation for Presidential Welisizwe Rural Bridges handover

Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) invites members of the media wishing to cover the Presidential Welisizwe Rural Bridges Handover on 11 December 2024 to apply for accreditation.

The handover will take place at Solomon Mahlangu Stadium, Thembisile Hani Local Municipality, Nkangala District in Mpumalanga Province.

The Welisizwe Rural Bridges are part of the rural infrastructure investments, announced by His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa, in the 2023 State of the Nation Address aimed at addressing the backlog of bridges infrastructure in rural and disadvantaged communities. The construction of Welisizwe Bridges allows for access to health facilities, schools, and economic amenities.

Applicants are requested to complete the attached accreditation form in full and submit to Lebogangmo@gcis.gov.za or livhuwani@gcis.gov.za by no later than 12:00 on Tuesday, 10 December 2024.

Enquiries:

William Baloyi

Cell: 083 390 7147

Lennox Mabaso

Cell: 082 884 2403

