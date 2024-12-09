Gender Equality hosts policy dialogue on the prevalence of sexual harassment at institutions of higher learning, 10 Dec
The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) invites you to a policy dialogue to discuss the findings of its research report on sexual harassment in institutions of higher learning.
The study explored students’ perspectives on factors contributing to the persistence of sexual harassment in institutions of higher learning and assessed the effectiveness of measures that universities have put in place to address the problem. The research study focused on Nelson Mandela University, North-West University, and Sol Plaatje University.
The CGE conducts policy dialogues to promote evidence-informed policymaking, results-driven action, and accountability.
The Policy dialogue will be held as follows
Date: 10 December 2024
Venue: Livestreamed on CGE social media platforms (Facebook & YouTube)
Time: 10h00 – 13H00
Contact Person:
Javu Baloyi (Spokesperson)
Email: Javu@cge.org.za
Cell: 083 579 3306
