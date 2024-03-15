Midas Obtains Naming Rights For Mississippi Speedway
Midas of Tupelo - Oxford - Columbus secures naming rights for Pine Ridge SpeedwayTUPELO, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Midas of Tupelo-Oxford-Columbus, Mississippi ushered in a new era of sports entertainment in Mississippi with the launch of an exclusive naming rights long-term contract. The exclusive naming rights contract is going all in with its market access partner Pine Ridge Speedway this March.
“When we first started talking about a partnership with Midas of Tupelo-Oxford-Columbus, one of the things that interested us was finding a partner that would activate at our events and add value to the fan experience,” said Pine Ridge President and General Manager Charles Moudy. “Bringing them on as both the speedway sponsor and having them as a speedway and winners circle partner will help elevate their brand to the dirt track audience and provide those on-site for our races weekend the chance to connect and engage in Mississippi’s next era of sports entertainment.”
The long-term naming rights/sponsorship agreement includes exclusive naming rights for the speedway and Midas of Tupelo-Oxford-Columbus races, which pits up-and-coming racing drivers against one another in a bi-monthly showdown. Midas of Tupelo-Oxford-Columbus will also receive signage, hospitality, and display activation at the track. Midas of Tupelo-Oxford-Columbus will have track giveaways and much more on race day.
“As we look to grow our brand in Mississippi, there is no better time and place than dirt track racing in Mississippi on a Saturday night,” said Ron Oswalt, Midas of Tupelo-Oxford-Columbus Chief Marketing Officer. “Our team looks forward to introducing sports marketing and automotive services to a new audience and helping add to the overall experience for fans throughout the entire race season.”
Midas of Tupelo-Oxford-Columbus Chief Executive Officer/Owner Jason Weatherford added, “We are committed to the communities we serve. This is only one way we are going to give back to our customers. Look for a bigger commitment soon. “We could not have envisioned a more fitting partner, as racing and automotive repairs are a perfect partnership.”
Pine Ridge Speedway Race Director/Promoter added, “We want to be the star of dirt track racing in the southeast. Better facilities and quality racing will be our calling card.” “Being a sanctioned track will bring better quality racing to this area.”
TICKETS:
Racing tickets start as low as $15, while kids six and under get in free. Visit Pineridge Speedway on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61552771111363&mibextid=LQQJ4d
ABOUT PINE RIDGE SPEEDWAY:
The track was originally started in 1992. However, in 2023 the track came under new ownership and management. The track has been completely refigured and has new amenities and new grandstands and suites. Look for a new website soon.
ABOUT MIDAS OF TUPELO-OXFORD-COLUMBUS:
Midas of Tupelo-Oxford-Columbus in 2023 went under new ownership through Jason Weatherford. The Midas brand Midas International, LLC is an American chain of automotive service centers that was established in April 1956 by Nate H. Sherman and the first Midas Muffler shop opened that year in Macon, Georgia. The name “Midas” is an acronym for Muffler Installation Dealers’ Association. Initially, the chain specialized in the replacement of mufflers, but in recent years, they have expanded their services to include most routine and common automobile maintenance tasks, such as brakes, fluid changes, and suspensions. The name “Midas” is derived from the legendary King Midas and his golden touch, hence the slogan “Trust the Midas Touch.”
Facebook