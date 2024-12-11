Azoteq leads the charge in luxury vehicle entertainment controls

Azoteq Logo

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Azoteq today announced the successful implementation of their trackpad sensor in the Aito M9 remote control. With more automotive design wins in the pipeline, it is a significant advancement for Azoteq in the electric vehicle sector.

The Aito M9, developed by Huawei, has launched a remote control that enables users to interact with the vehicle’s impressive 32-inch projection screen. This remote enhances the passenger experience by offering intuitive navigation and control.

Featuring an advanced 6x7 trackpad powered by Azoteq's IQS7211E chip, the Aito remote demonstrates superior performance and reliability. Despite its compact size, the trackpad utilizes Azoteq’s cutting-edge mutual-capacitive ProxSense® technology, ensuring precise cursor control even on large displays. This integration of innovative technology enhances the overall driving experience, making the Aito M9 a standout choice in the electric vehicle market.

“Our partnership on the Aito remote is an important entry into the automotive sector,” said Jean Viljoen, Chief Sales Officer at Azoteq. “This launch not only elevates the Aito M9’s passenger experience, but also reflects our vision to expand our markets and offer novel solutions to new market segments.”

