Azoteq Signs Avnet as Asian Distributor to Expand Reach and Enhance Customer Support

Avnet’s deep industry knowledge, robust supply chain, and commitment to customer success make them the ideal partner to help us expand our footprint in Asia.” — Jean Viljoen, CSO

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Azoteq, a leader in sensor fusion and innovative multi-sensor technologies, is excited to announce a new Asian distribution partnership with Avnet, a premier technology solutions provider. This collaboration will extend Azoteq’s reach to new customers and markets, leveraging Avnet’s extensive distribution network and technical expertise.

Avnet, known for its comprehensive electronic components and solutions offerings, will distribute Azoteq’s sensor fusion products.

“We are thrilled to partner with Avnet as our Asian distributor,” said Jean Viljoen, Chief Sales Officer at Azoteq. “Avnet’s deep industry knowledge, robust supply chain, and commitment to customer success make them the ideal partner to help us expand our footprint in Asia. Together, we can bring innovative sensor solutions to more customers and continue advancing sensor fusion technology.”

Avnet’s reach and technical expertise will help Azoteq provide customers with enhanced access to cutting-edge sensor fusion technologies. This collaboration aligns with Azoteq’s mission to empower customers with high-performance solutions for developing smart, connected applications.

About Avnet:

As a leading global technology distributor and solutions provider, Avnet has served customers’ evolving needs for more than a century. We support customers at each stage of a product’s lifecycle, from idea to design and from prototype to production. Our unique position at the center of the technology value chain enables us to accelerate the design and supply stages of product development so customers can realize revenue faster. Decade after decade, Avnet helps its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com.

About Azoteq (Pty) Ltd:

Azoteq (www.azoteq.com) is a pioneering force in the field of sensor fusion. With more than a decade of expertise in capacitive sensing, Azoteq’s product portfolio now includes multisensory technologies integrated into single ICs. The company’s ProxFusion® technology offers a unique combination of sensing modalities, including capacitive, Hall-effect, IR, PIR, inductive, and ambient-light sensors. Azoteq operates design and manufacturing centres in South Africa and Asia, with a global network of sales offices and distributors.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.