Azoteq Signs Agreement with Phoenix Technologies to Expand Distribution and Enhance Customer Support Across Israel

We are excited to partner with Phoenix Technologies to bring our state-of-the-art sensor fusion solutions to the sophisticated engineering industry of Israel”” — Jean Viljoen, CSO

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Azoteq, a global leader in sensor fusion and multi-sensor technologies, is pleased to announce a new distribution partnership with Phoenix Technologies, a leading representative and franchised distributor in Israel. This agreement will allow Azoteq to expand its reach in the region and provide enhanced customer support for its innovative sensor fusion solutions.

Phoenix Technologies, with its extensive knowledge of the local market and strong presence across key industries, will market and distribute Azoteq’s cutting-edge sensor fusion products. Known for their expertise in embedded systems, communication, security, medical, defense, industrial, IoT, and automotive markets, Phoenix Technologies’ deep technical support and broad inventory will ensure that Azoteq’s advanced technologies are readily available to customers across Israel.

“We are excited to partner with Phoenix Technologies to bring our state-of-the-art sensor fusion solutions to the sophisticated engineering industry of Israel”, said Jean Viljoen, Chief Sales Officer at Azoteq. “Phoenix Technologies’ well-established network, combined with its strong technical support, makes them the ideal partner to help us drive the adoption of our innovative sensor solutions in the region. We look forward to collaborating closely to support our customers’ needs and further advance sensor fusion technology.”

The partnership will allow Azoteq to leverage Phoenix Technologies’ technical expertise, localized inventory, and established customer relationships to accelerate the delivery of sensor fusion solutions. This collaboration is aligned with Azoteq’s mission to empower customers with high-performance, multi-sensor technologies that enable the development of smart, connected applications across various industries.

About Phoenix Technologies:

Phoenix Technologies is a leading representative and franchised distributor operating in Israel. Since 1992, the company has specialized in the sale of advanced IPs, electronic components, modules, and development tools for high-tech industries. Phoenix Technologies offers a broad range of products, including ASICs, active components, passive components, and electromechanical components. Known for its exceptional technical support and logistical capabilities, Phoenix Technologies serves a wide variety of market segments, including embedded systems, communication, security, medical, defense, industrial, IoT, and automotive.

About Azoteq:

Azoteq (www.azoteq.com) is a pioneering force in the field of sensor fusion. With two decades of expertise in capacitive sensing, Azoteq’s product portfolio now includes multisensory technologies integrated into single ICs. The company’s ProxFusion® technology offers a unique combination of sensing modalities, including capacitive, Hall-effect, IR, PIR, inductive, and ambient-light sensors. Azoteq operates design and manufacturing centers in South Africa, the USA, China and Taiwan, with a global network of sales offices and distributors in all key regions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.