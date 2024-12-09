Delilah Home Launches High-Performance Drytek® Dog Towel for Active Pet Owners

Keep your Nice Towels Nice Quick Dry Drytek Dog Towels Drytek Quick Dry Dog Bath Towel

WEDDINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Delilah Home Launches High-Performance Drytek Dog Towel for Active Pet OwnersWeddington, NC – December 9th, 2024 – Delilah Home, a leader in sustainable, high-quality home textiles, is thrilled to announce the launch of its Drytek Dog Towel. This innovative high performance luxury towel combines eco-friendly materials with advanced performance features, offering the ultimate solution for keeping pets dry and clean whether after a bath or on any adventure.The Drytek Dog Towel is the first of its kind to be made from 100% Global Recycled Standard (GRS)-certified recycled polyester, reclaiming 25-60 plastic bottles per towel to reduce landfill waste. Its quick-drying, antimicrobial, and sand-resistant properties make it an essential accessory for pet owners on the go.Key features include:• High Absorbency: Quickly soaks up moisture to keep pets dry and comfortable.• Quick-Drying Technology: Dries 4 times faster than cotton. Perfect for bath time fun.• Antimicrobial Properties: Fights odors and bacteria, ensuring long-lasting freshness.• Compact & Lightweight: Easy to carry in backpacks or car compartments for convenient travel.• Luxuriously Cozy: Unlike other recycled towels with a plasticky feel, Drytek Towels deliver a plush, cozy feel.• Available in 30-inch by 54-inch large size and in navy, pink, and black with white paw print designs!“We developed the Delilah Home Drytek Dog Towel to meet the needs of active pet owners who care about their pets and the environment,” said Michael Twer, CEO of Delilah Home. “This towel is not just functional—it’s part of our broader commitment to sustainability and innovation in home and pet care products.” The Drytek Dog Towel has undergone two years of development and six months of rigorous in-field testing with pets of all sizes to ensure durability and effectiveness. It joins Delilah Home’s growing line of sustainable products, including the widely popular Drytek High-Performance Towels, which are already making waves in the lifestyle and outdoor markets.The Drytek Dog towel is now available for purchase on Target.com, Amazon, Etsy.com, and Delilah Home’s website. Later this month, these innovative towels will also be featured on Chewy and The Grommet, expanding their availability to even more customers eager to support sustainable pet care solutions.Further emphasizing the company’s dedication to sustainability, Twer highlighted Delilah Home’s Take Back Program, which encourages customers to return their towels after a year for repair, donation, or recycling. "This program reflects our commitment to reducing waste and promoting circularity. We believe in designing products for multiple lifecycles, embodying our mantra: Reduce, Recycle, Reuse, and Repeat."Delilah Home is renowned for its extensive range of sustainable textiles, including plush 100% organic cotton bath, kitchen, and beach towels, all certified to the stringent Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS). The company has garnered accolades such as Good Housekeeping's 2021 Best Bedding and recognition from the Wall Street Journal for their 100% organic hemp bedsheets.About Delilah Home: Named after a resilient golden retriever who survived over 62 days lost in the North Carolina mountains, Delilah Home embodies a spirit of determination, community, and care. Founded five years ago, the brand is dedicated to creating sustainable, luxurious home textiles and pet products. Delilah Home offers a wide range of products, from organic cotton bedding to eco-friendly towels, all crafted with a commitment to quality, ethical manufacturing, and environmental responsibility. The company’s mission is to provide comfort and luxury while making a positive impact on the planet and the communities it serves.For more information about Delilah Home and their innovative products:Visit www.DelilahHome.com Resources: Watch Delilah's Story: https://www.wcnc.com/article/life/heartwarming/injured-dog-survives-62-bitter-cold-days-in-the-mountains-volunteer-angels-brought-her-home/275-68ee3c63-a2ed-4f97-ae72-959797a07d44 Drytek Video: https://cdn.shopify.com/videos/c/o/v/af8324138a114156b871858707ac0dae.mp4

