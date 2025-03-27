Submit Release
Delilah Home Secures Exclusive U.S. Distribution Agreement with J.F. Almeida for Drytek® High Performance Towels

Quick Dry Drytek Dog Towels are made from 100 percent recycled material from plastic water bottles

Delilah Home proudly announces an exclusive U.S. distribution agreement for its groundbreaking Drytek® High Performance Beach and Dog Towels.

Drytek is a game changer for recycled textiles. it is the first 100% recycled towel that performs at a high level and can be recycled again.”
— Michael Twer-CEO
WEDDINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Delilah Home, a leading direct-to-consumer bath and home textiles company based in Weddington, NC, proudly announces an exclusive U.S. distribution agreement with J.F. Almeida for its groundbreaking Drytek® High Performance Beach and Dog Towels. These innovative towels are the first of their kind, crafted from 100% Global Recycled Standard (GRS)-certified recycled polyester, helping to divert 25-60 plastic bottles per towel from landfills and oceans.

João Almeida, CEO of J.F. Almeida, expressed excitement about the partnership: "We are thrilled to partner with Delilah Home and expand the Drytek® business in the U.S. After three years of development, we’re confident in Michael and his team’s ability to introduce this innovative technology to the American market."

Michael Twer, CEO and Founder of Delilah Home, highlighted Drytek’s revolutionary impact: "Drytek takes 100% recycled textiles to the next level. With a plush terry towel feel, our Drytek® towels redefine what a high-performance towel can be. More importantly, they are the first 100% recycled towels that can be recycled again—a true game-changer for sustainability."

Twer emphasized Drytek’s environmental mission: "By transforming waste from pre- and post-consumer plastic water bottles into a high-performance towel, we’re offering a real solution to combat single-use plastic pollution. Our proprietary process ensures superior softness and absorbency, without the plasticky feel often associated with recycled textiles. Plus, our use of low-impact dyes provides vibrant colors while minimizing environmental impact."

Drytek by Delilah: Built for Performance & Sustainability
Designed for active and eco-conscious consumers, Drytek® towels are:
✅ Ultra-absorbent & quick-drying
✅ Sand-resistant & antimicrobial
✅ Soft & luxurious with a terry hand feel
✅ Available in four versatile sizes: 24” x 36” – Ideal for pickleball, tennis, or gym workouts, 30-inch by 54-inch-Perfect for your Furry Friend, 36” x 70” – Perfect for the beach, pool, or outdoor adventures, 72” x 72” – A spacious option for picnics, yoga, or family outings

Available in several popular colors—Drytek ® towels will launched on Good Morning America, The Grommet, and major retail platforms, including Macy’s, Target, Amazon, Etsy, Chewy, and DelilahHome.com.

Pioneering Circularity: The Drytek® Take-Back Program Further reinforcing Delilah Home’s sustainability commitment, Twer introduced the “Take Back” Program: "Our towels are designed for multiple lifecycles. After a year of use, customers can return their Drytek® towels to be repaired, donated, or fully recycled—fulfilling our mission to Reduce, Recycle, Reuse, and Repeat."

About Delilah Home
Founded in 2019 in Charlotte, NC, Delilah Home is a trusted leader in organic and sustainable home textiles. The brand is known for its award-winning 100% organic cotton and hemp bed sheets, as well as plush GOTS-certified organic bath, kitchen, and beach towels. Delilah Home has received Good Housekeeping’s 2021 Best Bedding Award and has been recognized by The Wall Street Journal for its luxurious organic textiles.

Named after a rescued golden retriever puppy, Delilah Home embodies the values of sustainability, impact, and community. The company actively partners with local and national charities, including Rotary International and Operation Warm.

https://delilahhome.com/

Michael Twer-CEO/Founder
Delilah Home LLC
+1 704-287-1805
Drytek by Delilah Home

