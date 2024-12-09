Spectrum Analyzer Market Witnesses Robust Growth with Rising Demand for 5G and IoT Applications

Spectrum Analyzer Market Growth

Spectrum Analyzer Market Is Expected to Reach $1,813 Million, Globally, by 2023

The rise in the adoption of portable and handheld spectrum analyzers with multitasking features and bandwidth & frequency advancement are the factors that drive the growth of the market. ” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spectrum analyzers are widely used for measuring and analyzing the frequency spectrum of RF and microwave signals and are important tools for RF design development, test laboratories, and field service applications. Spectrum analyzer's ability to make built-in, one-button power measurements, and application-specific software enabling one-button measurements of general-purpose applications, flexible digital modulation analysis, and power/digital modulation measurements for wireless communications applications are expected to provide attractive opportunities to the spectrum analyzer market in the near future.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 & 𝐓𝐎𝐂: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2279 Allied Market Research, titled, "Spectrum Analyzer Market by Product, Network Technology, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017 - 2023," the spectrum analyzer market accounted for $1,068 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $1,813 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2017 to 2023. In 2016, Asia-Pacific dominated the global market, in terms of revenue, accounting for more than 37% share of the global market, followed by North America.Spectrum analyzer is the most popular and versatile of all measurement tools, which measures the magnitude of an input signal versus frequency. Its major use is to measure the power of the spectrum of known and unknown signals. The powerful measurement and analysis capabilities of these analyzers are some key drivers for market growth. Wired spectrum analyzer is the leading segment in the global market, and is expected to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period. However, the wireless spectrum analyzer segment is expected to witness significant growth in the future, as they are more useful in on-the-spot troubleshooting applications for in-depth spectrum analysis.The semiconductors & electronics sector is anticipated to maintain its lead in the end-user segment. However, growth in the telecommunication industry and a rise in wave analysis trends boost the spectrum analyzer market growth in new players. With the range of end-user industries and their different applications, there has been significant growth in the spectrum analyzer market.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮’𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2279 Based on product, the benchtop spectrum analyzer segment contributed the largest revenue share in the market in 2015, owing to their wide frequency range applications. However, over the next few years, the handheld spectrum analyzer segment is anticipated to be one of the fastest-growing products, in terms of revenue, in the global spectrum analyzer market.Asia-Pacific is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period, owing to the presence of key companies. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to an increase in the presence of several emerging nations with high shares in the consumer electronics market and well-established semiconductor industry.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐦 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐳𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:- In 2016, the benchtop spectrum analyzer segment dominated the global spectrum analyzer market, in terms of revenue, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.- The wireless network technology segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0%.- The automotive & transportation segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The major players, such as Advantest Corporation, Teledyne Lecroy, Fortive Corporation, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Anritsu Corporation, Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co., Kg., National Instruments Corporation, Keysight Technologies, Giga-Tronics Incorporated, and B&K Precision Corporation, have adopted new technology launch as their key strategy to expand their market foothold.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐛𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2279 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports consider significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on analyzing high-tech and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use various tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.