(Scroll down for English) Η Υφυπουργός Πολιτισμού της Δημοκρατίας παρέλαβε μια κυπριακή αρχαιότητα στο Λονδίνο Η Υφυπουργός Πολιτισμού της Κύπρου Δρ. Βασιλική Κασσιανίδου και ο Ύπατος Αρμοστής της Κυπριακής Δημοκρατίας στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο Δρ. Κυριακός Κούρος παρέλαβαν στις 7 Δεκεμβρίου 2024, στην Ύπατη Αρμοστεία στο Λονδίνο, από τον κ. Κώστα Παρασκευαϊδη, Διευθυντή της εταιρίας ArtAncient με έδρα το Λονδίνο, μια κυπριακή αρχαιότητα για να επαναπατριστεί στην Κύπρο. Πρόκειται για έναν ζωόμορφο ασκό της Μέσης Εποχής του Χαλκού (περ. 2000 π.Χ.). Το αντικείμενο είχε καταγραφεί στα μητρώα του Τμήματος Αρχαιοτήτων στην Αμμόχωστο πριν από το 1974. Ως αποτέλεσμα της τουρκικής εισβολής και κατοχής πέραν του 36% των εδαφών της Κύπρου, η αρχαιότητα κλάπηκε και εξάχθηκε παράνομα από την Κύπρο και έκτοτε αγνοείτο, όπως άλλωστε ένας πολύ μεγάλος αριθμός πολιτιστικών αντικειμένων που βρίσκονταν στις περιοχές που δεν είναι σήμερα υπό τον αποτελεσματικό έλεγχο των αρχών της Κυπριακής Δημοκρατίας. Οι κυπριακές αρχές επιθυμούν να ευχαριστήσουν θερμά τον κ. Παρασκευαϊδη για την ενημέρωση των αρχών και για την παράδοση της αρχαιότητας.

*******************

The Deputy Minister of Culture of the Republic of Cyprus recieved a Cypriot antiquity in London

The Deputy Minister of Culture of Cyprus, Dr. Vasiliki Kassianidou, and the High Commissioner of the Republic of Cyprus in the United Kingdom, Ambassador Kyriacos Kouros, received on 7 December 2024, at the Cyprus High Commission, a Cypriot antiquity from Mr. Costas Paraskevaides, Director of ArtAncient, London. The antiquity will now be repatriated to Cyprus.

The antiquity is a zoomorphic askos (ritual pouring vessel) of Red Polished Ware, dated to the Middle Bronze Age (ca. 2000 BC). The ancient vessel had been recorded and inventoried by the Department of Antiquities in Ammochostos (Famagusta) prior to 1974. However, as a result of the Turkish invasion and occupation of over 36% of Cyprus’ territories, including Ammochostos, the artefact was stolen and illegally exported, remaining missing for decades — like many other cultural objects from areas not under the effective control of the Republic of Cyprus.

The Cypriot authorities extend their heartfelt gratitude to Mr. Costas Paraskevaides for his considerate and ethically correct decision to return the artefact to its country of origin.