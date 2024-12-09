The Deputy Minister of Culture of the Republic of Cyprus paid a working visit to London

The Deputy Minister of Culture of the Republic of Cyprus, Dr Vasiliki Kassianidou, conducted a highly productive visit to the United Kingdom (UK) on 6th and 7th December 2024, focusing on cultural diplomacy, heritage preservation, and community engagement.

On Friday, 6th December 2024, Dr Kassianidou began her visit at the Hellenic Centre in London, where she toured the various spaces of the institution, a key hub for Greek and Cypriot cultural activities. Discussions included plans for future collaborations and upcoming initiatives, such as an exhibition by Paul Georgiou set to take place during Cyprus’ presidency of the European Union (EU) in 2026.

Later on, the Deputy Minister visited the British Museum, where she met with Professor Thomas Harrison, Keeper of Greece and Rome, Mr Joe Edwards, Public Affairs Manager, Ms Rosie Weech, Policy Advisor for International Relations, and Dr Thomas Kiely, Curator of Cyprus. During their discussions, Dr Kassianidou introduced the vision of the Cyprus Deputy Ministry of Culture and highlighted the Government’s ongoing efforts to preserve and promote the island’s cultural heritage. They also discussed future collaborations with the British Museum and the Deputy Ministry, such as exchange of knowledge and expertise, internships, etc.

Dr Kassianidou and her delegation were guided on a private tour of the Leventis Stone Conservation Studio, a state-of-the-art facility founded by the Leventis Foundation. Among the attendees were Mr Christos Karaolis, President of the National Federation of Cypriots in the UK, Mr Pampos Charalambous, Treasurer of the Federation, Mr Kerry Kyriacos Michael, Artistic Director of Theatro Technis, and members of the Cypriot media. The Leventis family was represented by Mesdames Emma and Louisa Leventis. The event also included participation from the Deputy High Commissioner, Mr Spyros Miltiades, and Cultural Counsellor, Mr Marios Theocharous, representing the Cyprus High Commission.

The day concluded with a private gathering at the British Museum, where Dr Kassianidou engaged in productive discussions with members of the Cypriot diaspora on topics such as the role of cultural heritage in maintaining ties with the expatriate community and strategies for future collaboration between Cyprus and its global citizens.

On Saturday, 7th December 2024, the Deputy Minister addressed the “Cyprus Archaeology Study Day”, held at the Cyprus High Commission in London. The event, co-organised by the Cultural Section of the Cyprus High Commission and the British Museum with the support of the Leventis Foundation, brought together leading scholars and community representatives.

The event concluded with a screening of the short film “Operation Museum”, produced by the Press and Information Office of the Republic of Cyprus. Written by Costas Mannouris and directed by Petros Charalambous, the film poignantly captures efforts to safeguard cultural heritage. It chronicles how Vassos Karageorghis, then director of the Department of Antiquities, oversaw the preservation of artefacts from the Cyprus Museum during the turbulent events of 1974.

Dr Kassianidou’s visit underscored the importance of Cyprus’ cultural heritage and creative industries and reinforced the strong ties between Cyprus and the UK. It also highlighted the shared commitment to the preservation and promotion of Cypriot heritage on an international scale.

For the address of the Culture Deputy Minister at the “Cyprus Archaeology Study Day”, click here.