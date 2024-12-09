DNA Diagnostics Market to Attain US$ 31.31 Billion by 2034, Unveiled in Latest Report, Showing a 9.3% CAGR

DNA Diagnostics Market

The growing existence of genetic illnesses globally is driving the market demand.

The usage of genetic testing to recognize and inspect alterations in DNA sequences that are connected to illnesses, genetic disorders, and other health conditions.” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Our DNA diagnostics market report has been prepared using advanced methodologies and research techniques to help businesses make strategic business decisions.The most recent research study by Polaris Market Research reveals that the DNA diagnostics market is anticipated to flourish at a stable rate. With a projected CAGR of 9.3%, the market was valued at USD 12.87 billion in 2024. It is ready to grow to USD 31.31 billion by 2034.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:The current detection and sequencing of the human genome has offered treasured perspectives into comprehending how genetic factors bestow the advancement of illnesses. Particularly, the discernment of DNA sequence dissimilarity plays a crucial role in the diagnosis of genetically connected illnesses and situations, particularly for premature stage treatment and observation.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:Amidst varied kinds of illnesses attributable to DNA alterations, sequence fit contradiction has the most significance, yet it is excessively arduous to discover, particularly for single-nucleotide polymorphism. The escalating cases of conditions such as sparse genetic illnesses, congenital cancers, and assumed metabolic illnesses are strengthening the advancement of progressive diagnostic technologies thus pushing the DNA diagnostics market demand.𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐃𝐍𝐀 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:• Abbott• Agilent Technologies, Inc.• Avalon GloboCare Corp.• Beckman Coulter, Inc.• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.• Cepheid• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd• GE HealthCare• Hologic, Inc.• Illumina, Inc.• QIAGEN• Siemens Healthcare Private Limited• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬:𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: Progression in genomic technologies is notably pushing the market by improving the accuracy, momentum, and accessibility of genetic testing. Inventions such as next-generation sequencing (NGS), progressive bioinformatics, and elevated output data examination have transformed the capacity to recognize genetic alternatives and modifications with elevated preciseness, which is boosting the demand for DNA diagnostics market growth.𝐀𝐮𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐃𝐍𝐀 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬: The augmentation of DNA testing services widens the approach to genetic testing and escalates its acquisition amidst manifold populations. The augmentation of testing services spanning from clinical diagnostics for illness recognition to direct-to-consumer genetic tests for antecedents and health perspectives has rendered genetic details more attainable.𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡: Healthcare firms are escalating funding to power invention, research, and advancement of contemporary diagnostic technologies. The funding sanctions firms to progress genomic research, enhance testing strategies, and improve the preciseness and dependability of DNA diagnostics.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:• The DNA diagnostics market segmentation is based on offering, technology, specimen, application, end user, and region.• By offering analysis, the reagents & kits segment held the largest market share. This is due to the initiation of a complete entourage outlined for genetic testing.• By application analysis, the cancer genetics tests segment is poised to register a significant CAGR. This is due to growing cases of cancer globally. For instance, as per the National Cancer Institute, in 2022, the worldwide cases of contemporary cancer cases touched approximately 20 million, with 9.7 million cancer-connected deaths communicated.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:The research report covers all the major regions and sub-regions of the DNA diagnostics market. The study provides market insights into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.North America: North America accounted for the largest market share. This is primarily because of the existence of many confirmed firms and a strong healthcare framework in the region.Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2034. The region’s progression in proteomics and genomics fuels the regional market expansion.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐅𝐀𝐐𝐬:How much is the DNA diagnostics market?The market size was valued at USD 12.87 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 31.31 billion by 2034.What is the growth rate of the DNA diagnostics market?The global market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period 2025-2034.Which region held the largest market share?North America had the largest share of the global market.Which offering had the highest CAGR in the market?The reagents and kits segment are expected to grow with a substantial CAGR.𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐏𝐌𝐑'𝐬 𝐃𝐍𝐀 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐃𝐢𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬: DNA Diagnostics Industry Growth Accelerates: Forecast to Reach USD 31.31 Billion by 2034 with Strong 9.3% CAGR𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:Targeted Protein Degradation MarketTargeted DNA RNA Sequencing Market;Viral Sensitizers Market:Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics Market:US Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics Market:𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 & 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐈𝐧𝐜:Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. 