DNA Diagnostics Market to Attain US$ 31.31 Billion by 2034, Unveiled in Latest Report, Showing a 9.3% CAGR

The growing existence of genetic illnesses globally is driving the market demand.

The usage of genetic testing to recognize and inspect alterations in DNA sequences that are connected to illnesses, genetic disorders, and other health conditions.” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Our DNA diagnostics market report has been prepared using advanced methodologies and research techniques to help businesses make strategic business decisions.The most recent research study by Polaris Market Research reveals that the DNA diagnostics market is anticipated to flourish at a stable rate. With a projected CAGR of 9.3%, the market was valued at USD 12.87 billion in 2024. It is ready to grow to USD 31.31 billion by 2034.๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ญ๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง:The current detection and sequencing of the human genome has offered treasured perspectives into comprehending how genetic factors bestow the advancement of illnesses. Particularly, the discernment of DNA sequence dissimilarity plays a crucial role in the diagnosis of genetically connected illnesses and situations, particularly for premature stage treatment and observation.๐ƒ๐จ๐ฐ๐ง๐ฅ๐จ๐š๐ ๐ ๐ซ๐ž๐ž ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐๐ƒ๐ ๐‚๐จ๐ฉ๐ฒ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ:Amidst varied kinds of illnesses attributable to DNA alterations, sequence fit contradiction has the most significance, yet it is excessively arduous to discover, particularly for single-nucleotide polymorphism. The escalating cases of conditions such as sparse genetic illnesses, congenital cancers, and assumed metabolic illnesses are strengthening the advancement of progressive diagnostic technologies thus pushing the DNA diagnostics market demand.๐‹๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐ƒ๐๐€ ๐ƒ๐ข๐š๐ ๐ง๐จ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ:โ€ข Abbottโ€ข Agilent Technologies, Inc.โ€ข Avalon GloboCare Corp.โ€ข Beckman Coulter, Inc.โ€ข Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.โ€ข Cepheidโ€ข F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltdโ€ข GE HealthCareโ€ข Hologic, Inc.โ€ข Illumina, Inc.โ€ข QIAGENโ€ข Siemens Healthcare Private Limitedโ€ข Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ:๐๐ซ๐จ๐ ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง ๐†๐ž๐ง๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐œ ๐“๐ž๐œ๐ก๐ง๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ: Progression in genomic technologies is notably pushing the market by improving the accuracy, momentum, and accessibility of genetic testing. Inventions such as next-generation sequencing (NGS), progressive bioinformatics, and elevated output data examination have transformed the capacity to recognize genetic alternatives and modifications with elevated preciseness, which is boosting the demand for DNA diagnostics market growth.๐€๐ฎ๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ƒ๐๐€ ๐“๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐’๐ž๐ซ๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ฌ: The augmentation of DNA testing services widens the approach to genetic testing and escalates its acquisition amidst manifold populations. The augmentation of testing services spanning from clinical diagnostics for illness recognition to direct-to-consumer genetic tests for antecedents and health perspectives has rendered genetic details more attainable.๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ ๐ฎ๐ง๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐š๐ง๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก: Healthcare firms are escalating funding to power invention, research, and advancement of contemporary diagnostic technologies. The funding sanctions firms to progress genomic research, enhance testing strategies, and improve the preciseness and dependability of DNA diagnostics.๐‘๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐š ๐ƒ๐ข๐ฌ๐œ๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐ญ ๐จ๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐๐ž๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐๐ฎ๐ซ๐œ๐ก๐š๐ฌ๐ž:๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ฅ ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ:โ€ข The DNA diagnostics market segmentation is based on offering, technology, specimen, application, end user, and region.โ€ข By offering analysis, the reagents & kits segment held the largest market share. This is due to the initiation of a complete entourage outlined for genetic testing.โ€ข By application analysis, the cancer genetics tests segment is poised to register a significant CAGR. This is due to growing cases of cancer globally. For instance, as per the National Cancer Institute, in 2022, the worldwide cases of contemporary cancer cases touched approximately 20 million, with 9.7 million cancer-connected deaths communicated.๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐Ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฏ๐ข๐ž๐ฐ:The research report covers all the major regions and sub-regions of the DNA diagnostics market. The study provides market insights into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.North America: North America accounted for the largest market share. This is primarily because of the existence of many confirmed firms and a strong healthcare framework in the region.Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2034. The regionโ€™s progression in proteomics and genomics fuels the regional market expansion.๐ˆ๐ง๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ซ๐ž ๐ฆ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐š๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐ญ๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐๐ž๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐๐ฎ๐ซ๐œ๐ก๐š๐ฌ๐ž:๐ ๐€๐๐ฌ:How much is the DNA diagnostics market?The market size was valued at USD 12.87 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 31.31 billion by 2034.What is the growth rate of the DNA diagnostics market?The global market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period 2025-2034.Which region held the largest market share?North America had the largest share of the global market.Which offering had the highest CAGR in the market?The reagents and kits segment are expected to grow with a substantial CAGR.๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ฌ๐ž ๐๐Œ๐‘'๐ฌ ๐ƒ๐๐€ ๐ƒ๐ข๐š๐ ๐ง๐จ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐‚๐จ๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ ๐ž ๐Ÿ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ ๐ƒ๐ข๐Ÿ๐Ÿ๐ž๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐๐ฎ๐›๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ: DNA Diagnostics Industry Growth Accelerates: Forecast to Reach USD 31.31 Billion by 2034 with Strong 9.3% CAGR๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ฌ๐ž ๐Œ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ:Targeted Protein Degradation MarketTargeted DNA RNA Sequencing Market;Viral Sensitizers Market:Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics Market:US Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics Market:๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐๐จ๐ฅ๐š๐ซ๐ข๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก & ๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ , ๐ˆ๐ง๐œ:Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMRโ€™s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMRโ€™s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMRโ€™s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMRโ€™s customers.

