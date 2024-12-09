How do governments discursively reconcile plans for expanding oil and gas production with global climate goals? The cases of Colombia and Nigeria

Following a tradition of critical discourse analysis, this research draws on textual analysis of policy documents and public statements related to oil and gas production to shed light on how power relations are leveraged to slow down the energy transition and perpetuate commitments to and dependencies on fossil fuel production. More specifically, it explores how national governments in Nigeria and Colombia use discursive strategies to reconcile plans for expanding hydrocarbon production with climate commitments.

In both countries, the governments have tied narratives of oil and gas extraction to development, energy security and energy transitions. In Nigeria, the study finds a fourth narrative, linked to the country’s international positioning. Despite commonalities, the study finds that each government articulates these narratives differently depending on the specific domestic circumstances, which highlights the significance of historical and geographical political economies.

In addition, this research identifies a series of additional discursive strategies employed by national governments, such as the use of technocentric and managerial language, the naturalisation of oil and gas production, the choice of vocabulary and country-based comparisons, the delegitimising of alternative visions of oil and gas’ future, and a strategic use of scale to legitimise further oil and gas extraction development.