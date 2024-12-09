Assessment on prioritising transboundary climate risks for Ireland

While the island of Ireland has already experienced extreme temperatures and floods in recent years, it is also exposed to cross-border and cascading risks triggered by climate change impacts beyond its borders. Until recently, these so-called transboundary climate risks have largely been neglected in the scientific and political discourse on climate change adaptation.

This study was commissioned by the Irish Climate Change Advisory Council to further explore transboundary climate risks in three specific areas: agriculture and food security, infrastructure and trade, and biophysical systems and ecosystem services. It considers risks that cascade from beyond the island’s shores, as well as those that cross internal jurisdictional borders. It draws on a literature review, as well as consultation with government officials and experts from national authorities.

The report identifies and assesses 17 transboundary climate risks with potentially serious ecological, economical and societal repercussions for the island of Ireland. While it is not a comprehensive risk assessment, it uses an assessment methodology based on likelihood and magnitude to rank the severity of risk.

The authors describe the policy landscape relevant to each identified risk, and provide a wide ranging set of recommended actions and policy considerations.