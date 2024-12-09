SLOVENIA, December 9 - The Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide defined the responsibility of states to prevent and punish the crime of genocide, which weighed heavily on the world's conscience in the aftermath of the Second World War, which claimed the lives of some 70 million people.

The purpose of adopting these documents at the global level was to ensure that the tragedies of the Second World War would never be repeated. Both documents raised hopes for a better post-war order, but in 2024 we find that unfortunately they have not been sufficiently realised for all people, as many armed conflicts continue to take place around the world, with civilians, especially the most vulnerable such as children, women, the elderly and persons with disabilities, suffering the most.

The principles of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide are inextricably linked to the Responsibility to Protect (R2P) against genocide, war crimes, ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity. In 2005, states undertook to take appropriate measures to protect populations within their territory from processes that may, in certain circumstances, lead to mass atrocities. Warning and awareness-raising are therefore of paramount importance, as are early prevention measures.

The implementation of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide is key to fulfilling our shared commitment to prevent mass atrocities and to keep the promise of "never again". Slovenia actively participates in the proceedings at the International Criminal Court in The Hague under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide and supports the work of the Court.

In the framework of marking the International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of the Victims of the Crime of Genocide and of the Prevention of this Crime, Slovenia will actively participate in the 5th Global Forum against the Crime of Genocide in Yerevan, Armenia (12-13 December 2024). In a panel on the contribution of small states to the prevention and punishment of genocide, the Slovenian R2P National Focal Point will present Slovenia's activities in the field of awareness-raising and international cooperation as well as Slovenia’s concrete contribution – a successful conclusion on 18 May 2023 of a diplomatic conference held in Ljubljana, which after several years of negotiations led to the adoption of the Ljubljana-The Hague Convention, with the full title the “Convention on International Cooperation in the Investigation and Prosecution of Genocide, Crimes against Humanity, War Crimes and Other International Crimes”. This is an area of international criminal law that allows state parties to cooperate internationally in the investigation and prosecution of the most serious crimes.

The Convention has been endorsed by 80 countries and is now open for signature and ratification. The Slovenian representative in Yerevan will encourage participating countries to sign or ratify it.

For twenty years, Slovenia has consistently promoted cooperation between the UN system, Member States, regional organisations and civil society in various international forums to contribute to a world where populations are not at risk of genocide. Let 9 December remind us to continue to take the necessary measures for the protection of populations and for a world free of genocide and mass atrocities.